Brian McDermott has reiterated his desire to continue as England head coach, while admitting England now need a miracle to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals.

A 34-12 win over Papua New Guinea will almost certainly not be enough for McDermott’s side to advance, potentially leaving the England boss facing the reality of coaching his last ever game of the national side.

McDermott’s contract with the Rugby Football League only runs until the end of the tournament and with that now seemingly over, his future will inevitably come under consideration.

However, he has made it clear that he wants to stay.

“I haven’t talked to anybody about that,” McDermott said. “Let’s get this job out of the way. There’s enough time to talk about it when we’ve made it public.

“I’ll say again, I’d like to do the job and have a four-year plan in place for the next World Cup, which is how it should be. I’m really excited by that, because if we can do what we’ve done over the last three weeks, if we can put that into a plan for the next four years and have a proper strategic plan building up to the next World Cup, that would be good. But we don’t need to talk about it.

“There’s been no conversation about that during this World Cup here. We’re just going to need to nail what we need to do now.”

McDermott admitted that England simply did not handle the scrappy nature of the contest well enough after racing away to a 22-0 lead inside 21 minutes, at which point they looked like they were getting the points required to really put pressure on Samoa before their clash with Tonga this weeknd.

“It looks like we’re going out of the tournament with that scoreline there,” he said.

“That second half got scrappy. The game lost its flow after about 25 minutes. I don’t think that was anything to do with what we were doing. There was just no flow. We should have handled that a lot better.

“Even the Tonga game had a bit more flow than that. That was our first time together. It was a really difficult situation to find ourselves in the second half.

“If all we needed to do was win the game, we would have handled the nature of the second half a lot better. You just kick the ball long, defend a couple of sets, keep hold of possession for a little while, but we had to score 60 points.

“That was the narrative. It has been the narrative for two weeks. We dealt with that a lot better last week. PNG are a bit more physical than France. They were more physical in the second half after they had a blast at half-time by the coach. Again, there was no flow to the second half.

“That wasn’t because we tried to play without flow. It’s just the nature of the game. We need to be a bit better. It feels like we lost the game, to make reference to my original statement. We won the game, actually. In any circumstances, I’m really proud.

“I think something remarkable is going to have to happen now for us to go through.”