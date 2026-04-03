Bradford v Leeds: Five takeaways as Rhinos ‘escape scot-free’ in ‘game of two halves’ but injuries pile up for Bulls

Following Leeds Rhinos’ 24-12 win over Bradford Bulls in the first Super League clash between the West Yorkshire for 12 years, here are our five key takeaways.

The top line

Leeds Rhinos mounted a strong second-half comeback to down Bradford Bulls 24-12 at Odsal.

The visitors didn’t have it all their own way, though, but tries from James McDonnell, Jack Bird, Ash Handley and Cooper Jenkins were enough to get them over the line, despite Bradford adding three of their own through Waqa Blake, Connor Wynne and Joe Mellor.

Bradford actually began the better of the two sides, with Blake crossing for the opening score after just 12 minutes, but Leeds responded well as McDonnell crossed just 14 minutes later.

The Bulls would have the last laugh of the half, though, with Wynne racing away to put his side up 8-6.

However, it was all one-way traffic after the break, as Leeds put their foot on the throat. Bird got the scoring underway, crashing over from short-range after a well-placed pass from Brodie Croft.

Handley was next on the scoreboard after a silky solo score, with Jenkins adding his side’s fourth with the clock heading into the final 10 minutes.

Bradford would again have the final word of the half, with Mellor rounding off a spectacular breakaway, but it was too little too late as Leeds took the spoils back to Headingley.

12 years too long

Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos was a fixture that defined the early Super League years, and boy is it good to have it back. Tonight seemed to have the flavour of years gone by, where the teams were often scrapping it out for honours.

There was just a bit of something about it. It was gritty, it was physical, it was entertaining, it was peak derby rugby league.

We’ve all missed this rivalry being a Super League rivalry. It’s so good to have it back in the top flight.

Injuries pile up

Bradford are not blessed for players right now, and that has been made even worse tonight with a triple blow.

Waqa Blake was the first one forced off in the early exchanges, before Phoenix Steinwede picked up a nasty leg issue in the second-half and Loghan Lewis joined them late in the day too.

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It’s tough going for the Bulls right now on the injury front, and these issues will only compound things for Kurt Haggerty.

A tale of two halves

This game was almost the tale of two halves for Leeds, but they did enough to get the job done and escape Odsal scot-free.

The first was almost a cryback to 2024 at times, seeing extended periods of play close to their opponents’ line end with nothing and missing chance after chance after chance. That told in their tally of six points across the half, despite dominating territory.

But, after a presumed spray by head coach Brad Arthur, they seemed a team reborn in the second-half. Leeds just seemed to rediscover that invention and bravery they lacked ball-in-hand in the early stages, as they looked to play wide early on and inject tempo into their attack too.

They were also much more accurate off the back of that, working through to the end of sets and still finding something on tackle six, something which was potentially lacking in the first 40.

These efforts bore fruit, too, with tries from Bird, Handley and Jenkins coming off the back of it.

It was by no means perfect from Leeds, but it was enough to get the win.

Ramifications

This victory for the visitors was their fifth win in seven games this Super League season, and takes them to the top of the table.

It is also Leeds’ second-successive win after beating Warrington Wolves last time out, and gets their season back on track after a little blip post-Las Vegas with defeats to Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC.

Bradford, however, taste defeat for the first time on home soil this Super League season, but remain seventh in the league table.

But, this could soon change for both sides, with the likes of Warrington, Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons still to play this weekend, who could leapfrog them into their respective positions depending on their results.

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