Bradford v Castleford: Five takeaways as ‘Super League ready’ Bulls leave Danny McGuire’s Tigers ‘quivering’ ahead of new season

Following Bradford Bulls’ 18-16 win over Castleford Tigers in the Challenge Cup, here are our five takeaways from a gritty game at Odsal.

The top line

There was certainly a tingling in the air of a potential upset, and that seemed to galvanise the hosts as they came out all guns blazing.

Brian Nobles’ side got their noses in front after just five minutes, as James Donaldson burrowed over from short range for the opening score. His effort was quickly followed by Matty Gee too, who added his name to the scoresheet after a fine strike move.

Castleford needed a response if they wanted to swing the game back their way, but heroic defence from former Fords man Tom Holmes denied Josh Simms a certain score out wide.

The hosts quickly rubbed salt into this wound too, as Joe Keyes slotted a cheeky drop-goal to extend their lead.

With the clock about to strike 40, Castleford had a golden chance to get some points on the board. After a strong set, McGuire’s side found themselves within touching distance of the Bulls’ line, but a misplaced kick from Daejarn Asi fell into Holmes’ grateful arms and he raced 90 metres to score his side’s third try of the half.

For all of Bradford’s first-half dominance, it was the Tigers who began the strongest in the second and it eventually told as they notched two quick-fire tries. The first came through Jeremiah Simbiken, who pounced on Asi’s clever stab-kick to score. His effort was swiftly followed up by Simms, who atoned for his earlier missed chance as he scooped up a loose pass to motor home from his own 20.

They nearly made it a third too, after Wood’s ridiculous one-handed catch from Tex Hoy’s cross-field kick, but he was caught just as he was getting back to his feet and the chance went begging.

With the game right in the balance, the next points felt crucial; and it was Bradford who got them. After some strong surges from the pack, clever thinking from Jordan Lilley saw the replacement knock over a drop-goal to extend the lead to six with just three minutes left.

It was lucky he did too, as Tex Hoy added his name to the scoresheet with a spectacular solo effort. However, the Australian pulled his kick just wide of the posts and Bradford clung on to a historic victory.

Welcome change after Super League dominance

This weekend has been dominated by Super League victories, but this was a welcome change to proceedings.

It felt like a proper throwback cup tie. It was gritty, physical and, crucially, an enjoyable game to watch; the perfect blend for a Challenge Cup game. Even with Bradford’s first-half dominance, the game was on a knife-edge right until the end, quite literally coming down to the last kick of the game.

Just a really good contest, and one that should serve as an advert for what the new-look Challenge Cup could be.

Bradford prove Super League point

It’s been pretty tough going for the Bulls since their relegation from the top flight, but they looked Super League-ready today in a dominant display.

In virtually every department, Bradford just had serious venom. Michael Lawrence and Ebon Schurr added some serious punch through the middle, rolling Castleford back at a rate of Knotts and Matty Gee also complimented the side with some quality flashes.

Looking at the backline too, Jayden Okunbor, Waqa Blake and Jorge Taufua injected some proper strike to proceedings, almost acting as extra forwards at times.

But, the key for them was the delicious spine combination of Mitch Souter, Donaldson, Keyes and Jimmy Meadows, who just oozed class as they orchestrated Castleford’s downfall.

In defence too, they made Castleford look amateur at times. Whatever McGuire’s side threw at them, be that the bulldozing carries of Sam Wood, or the grunt of Slyvester Namo and George Lawler, Bradford just had an answer for everything and had a desperation their opponents didn’t.

Whilst they all individually shone, the combination of all these moving parts just worked perfectly.

A lot of work for the Fords

There’s no hiding it, Castleford were deserved losers in the end and that should leave them quivering ahead of their Super League opener against Hull KR next week.

The pack has been a major issue for the Fords in recent seasons, and it was yet again the difference between the sides today. They simply didn’t have the minerals to compete with them up-front on either side of the ball and that was a big factor in Bradford’s first-half ascendancy.

Attack was a real thorn in their side in 2024, but yet it looked like they had taken a backwards step in this department today as they looked like deer in the headlights. Castleford just lacked any real fizz or threat, and just seemed devoid of any genuine ideas of how to unlock the Bulls’ defence.

Again, whatever they threw at Bradford, it was just too easy to deal with. They looked to just go wide almost like it was just what they’d been told to do, rather than playing what was in front of them, and it told in the scoreboard. This will really worry McGuire ahead of the Super League campaign.

The bench, to their credit, added some nice impact, particularly Muizz Mustapha, but you have to wonder if they will once again be dragged into the dogfight at the bottom this year.

IMG sweating?

If Bradford continue like this, they will surely be pushing their case for promotion back to the top flight, and that will leave IMG sweating.

Odsal continues to be the biggest speed bump on their quest to return to Super League, and rightfully so in all honesty, but yet this could be yet another sign that the on-field performance scores need to be given more weight and more importance.

Bradford were already one of the favourites to win the Championship title this year, and today was another example of that, however, if they miss out on promotion and a club like Toulouse go up in their place then the IMG gradings will be brought under serious scrutiny.

