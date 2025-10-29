Bradford Bulls have moved to sign a second star from Salford Red Devils ahead of their return to Super League, with forward Loghan Lewis penning a two-year deal at Odsal.

The Bulls replaced Salford in Super League for 2026 courtesy of the IMG gradings, with Bradford placed tenth and the Red Devils 15th.

Since their promotions was confirmed earlier this month, Bradford have wasted no time in assembling their squad for next year: and what remained of Salford’s squad at the end of the 2025 campaign has played a big part.

Australian ace Lewis follows in the footsteps of team-mate Jayden Nikorima in making the move from Greater Manchester to West Yorkshire.

But he also links back up with former team-mates Ethan Ryan and Rowan Milnes, who arrived at Bradford from Championship side Oldham and Super League champions Hull KR, respectively.

Bradford snap up second Salford star ahead of Super League return

Former Salford assistant Kurt Haggerty is, of course, Bradford’s new head coach.

Lewis officially becomes their sixth new recruit with Andy Ackers joining from Leeds Rhinos and Eribe Doro on a permanent basis from Hull KR, as well as those already mentioned.

The 22-year-old said: “I can’t wait. I’ve done a little bit of research on the club and seen what they were like in the golden days. I saw what the club did when they were a powerhouse back in the day and I think we’ve got the people inside the club and the staff around it that can bring that feel good factor back to the city.

“Linking back up with Kurt was a big factor, having the connection I do with him which I also have with some of the other boys like Jayden [Nikorima] and Ethan [Ryan].

“Having that familiarity amongst ourselves will be massive, we’re so tight off the field as well so it shows when it comes to on-field stuff, how connected we are will play a massive part.

“The main thing I will be looking to bring is energy, constant energy whether that is off the field or on it, working hard and doing the best I can to help my team-mates out.”

Primarily a front-rower, Lewis spent circa 18 months with Salford having joined them midway through the 2024 campaign from the youth ranks of NRL outfit Canberra Raiders.

He notched 18 appearances for the Red Devils during his stint there and having taken ‘The Hitman’ to Bradford, boss Haggerty said: “Loghan’s a fantastic character, he’s a fantastic person and he’ll certainly bring energy to the team and to the club.

“He’s great to have around the place, his biggest strength in his game is his defence.

“He’s very aggressive and his contact within collisions is very, very tough and he has a point of difference in how fast he plays the ball, so Loghan’s a great acquisition for the club.”