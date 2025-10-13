Bradford Bulls have completed what their head coach has described as a ‘statement signing’ after convincing Leeds Rhinos hooker Andy Ackers to join the club.

Ackers has been granted a release from Leeds Rhinos to sign a two-year deal with the Bulls, who are pushing for a return to Super League in 2026. They will find out later this week if they have been successful in that regard.

But the signing of Ackers suggests they stand a strong chance, with Bradford insisting they have beaten off competition from Super League sides to sign the England international.

Ackers struggled for game-time under Brad Arthur in 2025, and has now moved across West Yorkshire to sign for the Bulls, which links him back up with Kurt Haggerty, given how the pair worked together at Salford Red Devils.

Ackers said: “I am really excited, when my agent told me my time at Leeds was coming to an end and with Kurt getting the job at Bradford, it was a no brainer really.

“I worked with him at Toronto and Salford, he knows me as a bloke and vice versa. I trust him and he trusts me, Bradford is a massive club with a rich history and I cannot wait to get going again and get my love back for playing.

“Kurt knows me as a person and as a player and that’s massive in Rugby League, we go back nearly 10 years when he started coaching me at Toronto, he knows what makes me tick and he’s a very smart coach and I am excited to work under him again. I believe he’ll get the best out of me and the team.”

Haggerty admitted he was thrilled to land Ackers as a major piece of recruitment for his squad next year, with the Bulls going full-time irrespective of the division they are playing in.

“I am delighted to get the signing of Andy over the line. This is a statement signing for the club,” said Haggerty. “He is a fantastic person and plays his best rugby when he is happy and is constantly being pushed to maximise his full potential.

“Andy was playing international rugby for England at the last World Cup, which shows the pedigree of player we have managed to acquire here at the Bulls.”