Bradford Bulls suffer major Jayden Nikorima injury blow ahead of Super League opener

Bradford have lost new recruit Jayden Nikorima to a calf strain and he will be sidelined for circa six weeks, Bulls head coach Kurt Haggerty has confirmed.

Former NRL and Super League ace Nikorima joined Bradford from Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Putting pen to paper on a three-year deal at Odsal soon after the Bulls’ return to Super League was announced, the half-back is among their most pivotal recruits and had been expected to be among Haggerty’s star men.

The pair, of course, worked closely together at Salford last term during Haggerty’s time as an assistant coach with the Red Devils.

But for the first part of the new campaign, Haggerty and Bradford will have to do without Nikorima.

The 29-year-old was not named on the Bulls’ teamsheet for Sunday afternoon’s Challenge Cup Third Round tie away against Championship favourites London Broncos.

With Joe Keyes partnering Rowan Milnes in the halves, Bradford avoided an upset in the capital as they ended up 26-8 victors, booking their spot in Monday evening’s Fourth Round draw.

But post-match, head coach Haggerty confirmed the news of Nikorima’s calf strain and an expected lay-off of six weeks when speaking to BBC Radio Leeds.

No further detail was given on the injury, but if Nikorima is to sit out of the next six weeks of action, he will miss some big clashes.

Back in Super League for the first time in over a decade, the Bulls begin their 2026 campaign on Saturday evening (February 14) with a trip to Hull FC.

They host Catalans Dragons at Odsal in their home opener the following weekend, with a visit to St Helens also in their first few fixtures.

It would also appear Nikorima will miss Bradford’s Challenge Cup Fourth Round tie, with that set to be played over the weekend of March 14/15.