Bradford Bulls coach Kurt Haggerty has admitted he is hopeful of bringing in some new signings for next weekend’s game with Wigan Warriors – after rival teams were reluctant to loan them players this week due to reserves fixtures.

The Bulls put up a valiant fight against Super League and world champions Hull KR on Saturday afternoon, but were ultimately beaten 48-12 at Odsal by Willie Peters’ side.

Facing a huge injury crisis, the Bulls were only able to sign Greg Eden on a short-term deal from North Wales Crusaders, with Super League clubs unwilling to loan players out this week. And Haggerty revealed that was due to the fact many teams preferred to keep players in-house for their reserves matches.

Haggerty admitted that was a stance which confused him, but he was now hopeful that with no reserves fixtures next weekend, the path was clear to sign some bodies on short-term loan deals.

He said: “I’ve spoke to five or six clubs and they’ve all had the same narrative. You can have players next week but not for this week for reserves which I don’t fully understand, because if there’s an opportunity for them to play in Super League, that’s what you want. But every club is different. We’ve dealt with the situation and we’ve come away earning a bit of respect today.

“If we can bring one or two in, I’ll be lucky.”

When asked if any of the Bulls’ injured players could be fit next week, Haggerty admitted it may be a case of needs must: and some bodies returning quicker than expected.

He said: “I’m not sure, maybe one or two. But that will be a push where they probably shouldn’t play but we may need them to play.”

When asked to sum up the Bulls’ performance, Haggerty added: “When fatigue kicks in and you’ve played against the world champions, it’s difficult. Learning is important for us but we’ll be better for it.

“There was a moment in the second half when we felt we were okay but we’re playing a world-class team with how they play, they pin you in corners.. they’re a fantastic team.”