Bradford will not extend the loan of veteran winger Greg Eden, who is set to depart Odsal, Bulls head coach Kurt Haggerty has confirmed.

Former Super League stalwart Eden made a shock return to the competition at the back end of April when Bradford announced his signing on a month-long loan deal.

The 35-year-old had been plying his trade in the Championship for North Wales Crusaders, who were in financial peril at the time.

Crusaders are now on more of an even keel financially, though have been hit with a heavy points deduction by the Rugby Football League (RFL).

It’s expected Eden will return to Crusaders and don their shirt oncemore, with Bradford no longer requiring his services as their own injury crisis calms.

Bradford Bulls make decision on Greg Eden loan deal ahead of Warrington Wolves clash

Eden made a try-scoring debut for the Bulls as they were beaten at home by Hull KR at the start of May, and also featured in a defeat away at Wigan Warriors the following week.

But he was omitted from Haggerty’s match day 18-man squad on Sunday afternoon as Bradford beat Hull FC 16-14 at Odsal.

Also able to slot in at full-back, the veteran has now scored 171 tries in 245 career appearances in the British game, including the one game he played on the international front for England Knights against Scotland back in October 2012.

That sole international appearance came up in Edinburgh as England Knights sealed a 62-24 series win over Scotland in the Alitalia Cup.

Castleford-born, Eden also has seven games and two tries in the NRL on his CV, all coming for Brisbane Broncos between 2015 and 2016.

Bradford were the tenth club he has represented in the British game, following on from hometown club Cas, Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Gateshead Thunder, Salford, Featherstone Rovers, Halifax Panthers, Hunslet and parent club Crusaders.