Bradford Bulls coach Kurt Haggerty says that the newly-promoted Super League side need as many as 14 new players to be competitive upon their return to the top flight in 2026.

The Bulls are back among the elite for the first time since 2014, but they are faced with a number of immediate challenges ahead of their return to the competition next February.

Chief among them is the transition from a part-time operation to a full-time one, with every existing playing contract having to be renegotiated. That will lead to inevitable departures as some opt to remain part-time to combine with their jobs away from rugby league.

In effect, it means the Bulls are building a squad from scratch, with only a handful of deals signed – though CEO Jason Hirst revealed that eight signings are set to be unveiled in the coming days. They will include Jayden Nikorima and Esan Marsters, signings revealed by Love Rugby League already.

All Out Rugby League confirmed on Thursday that the likes of Rowan Milnes are also set to return to the club, and Haggerty admitted that there is a big challenge ahead to sign enough players to compete.

When asked how many signings he felt they needed on top of what was already confirmed, Haggerty said: “I think I probably need another 12 to 14 players.

“Ultimately, I’ve got to create a Super League team in the space of six weeks which is very difficult when I’m fighting with other clubs. It’s certainly a challenge.

“I find it very exciting because when we get going, we’ve almost built it from the ground, there will be a moment when we can sit back and be very proud of what we’ve created. We’re starting from the shop floor here, so it’ll be a proud moment in the time to come.”

Haggerty also conceded it will be difficult trying to convince some existing Bradford players to make the step up to full-time rugby.

He said: “That is the biggest thing in regards to the club and the players, trying to understand what jobs they’re doing, we’ve had some very difficult chats but some very good chats.

“We’ve been very careful and very cautious with the existing squad, it’s been a very tricky situation because I’ve wanted to do it as respectfully as I can. I’ve been looking to get players who suit my style of play, so it has been difficult.”

However, Haggerty did hint that some players that are joining will be coming from his former club Salford. There have been reports Loghan Lewis could also be heading to the Bulls with Marsters and Nikorima.

When asked whether some of the new faces could be from the Red Devils, Haggerty said: “I’m hoping so. I’m hoping I’ve got a strong enough relationship with some of those who will want to come and play.”