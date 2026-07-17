Bradford Bulls coach Kurt Haggerty admits Super League games are taking too long to conclude with too many stoppages – calling the length of Thursday’s defeat to Wakefield Trinity ‘pretty crazy’.

Yet again this season, another Super League game took over two hours in duration from start to finish, with the 8pm kick-off ultimately running past 10pm before Marcus Griffiths called for full-time.

There were no serious individual stoppages, more a whole host of punctures in play for captain’s challenges, video referee checks and other disruptions which added significant time to the contest.

And Haggerty conceded post-match he, like many others, is finding himself frustrated on a weekly basis with how long games are taking – and how long it takes to reach decisions over individual moments.

“That’s pretty crazy”

Haggerty said: “I get frustrated with the time waiting for the decisions. That’s my frustration.”

He was then told the game took over two hours from start to finish and said: “It’s a long time. That’s pretty crazy isn’t it. I have to pace up and down, not because I’m frustrated with the game but because I’m frustrated with the amount of time I know the decision will take.

“It’s hard to stay in the moment of the game, I don’t even watch the challenges or wait for the decisions. I don’t think it helps anybody. If it was short and sharp I could live with it but the length of time it takes to make a decision.. it’s too long.”

Haggerty was then asked whether or not those in attendance are being short-changed due to not being able to hear the refereeing process as opposed to those watching on Sky Sports.

“It’s a prudent point,” he said.

“There’s a few times I’ve seen a decision and asked my staff pitch-side about why that decision was made, and to go and ask the fourth official so I can be fed that back.

“When you don’t get that information back, it’s difficult. It adds to the frustration for sure. I’ve asked for clarity on a couple of occasions and I have sent my staff for help and clarity from the fourth official before – and we couldn’t get the clarity because they weren’t sure.”

Haggerty reflects on Wakefield loss

Haggerty also admitted he felt his side were on the wrong side of ‘four or five big moments’ in the loss against Trinity – but stopped short of pointing the finger at the match officials.

He said: “I’m disappointed, usually in Super League it comes down in close games to four or five big moments and when you’re not sure why you’ve won or lost them moments its very difficult because it’s hard to know why you’ve lost the moments, especially when it goes to the big screen. To digest it, to process it and give you a clear answer, I just don’t know.

“What I’ve heard is when you’re at the bottom end of the table, you don’t quite get them calls. I’m not pointing the blame or anything like that, that’s just sometimes how it happens.”