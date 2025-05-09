Bradford Bulls have revealed they are considering taking legal action against prop Franklin Pele after he walked out on the club to join a French rugby union side.

Pele was contracted with the Championship side until the end of this season but the club issued a statement on Friday confirming that the forward has told the club he no longer wishes to honour that contract.

They have revealed he has signed for a third-tier French rugby union team, and have warned they will now consider their position.

The Bulls said: “Franklin Pele, contracted to Bradford Bulls until November 30, 2025, has informed the club that he no longer wishes to represent it, after negotiating another contract elsewhere, without the knowledge of Bradford Bulls.