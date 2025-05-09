Bradford Bulls weigh up Franklin Pele legal action after prop walks out
Bradford Bulls have revealed they are considering taking legal action against prop Franklin Pele after he walked out on the club to join a French rugby union side.
Pele was contracted with the Championship side until the end of this season but the club issued a statement on Friday confirming that the forward has told the club he no longer wishes to honour that contract.
They have revealed he has signed for a third-tier French rugby union team, and have warned they will now consider their position.
The Bulls said: “Franklin Pele, contracted to Bradford Bulls until November 30, 2025, has informed the club that he no longer wishes to represent it, after negotiating another contract elsewhere, without the knowledge of Bradford Bulls.
“It is our understanding that he is joining an unnamed 3rd tier French Rugby Union club.”
The Bulls insisted that they have now resigned themselves to the fact that Pele has left the club.
They continued: “No Bradford Bulls player, nor individual, ever has been or ever will be bigger than the club itself. Franklin Pele has, therefore, played his last match for our club.
“The player’s sudden departure allows talented players within our existing squad, who do want to play for us, an opportunity to further impress and secure a regular place in our matchday 17.
“It also allows the club to look elsewhere to see if there are any players of the required standard contractually available to add competition and further depth to our existing, exciting squad.”
“The club is considering its legal position and will be making no further comment at this stage, as we focus fully on a huge on-field week for the club, its players and its fans.”
