Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos latest: Brad Arthur makes surprise call as Kurt Haggerty runs changes

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has named Chris Hankinson in the back-row for tonight’s clash at Odsal. , while Bradford Bulls boss Kurt Haggerty has made three changes to his starting 17.

Check out the latest team news ahead of the first Super League meeting between the sides since 2014.

Leeds Rhinos make surprise Chris Hankinson call

Leeds have made a handful of changes to their match-day group ahead of their trip to bitter West Yorkshire rivals Bradford, with the headline decision coming in the back-row as Hankinson slots in. The utility man has been dotted around the park since joining the Rhinos at the end of last season, but this will be his first-ever career appearance in the back-row.

He is one of three changes to the starting pack for Leeds tonight, with Jarrod O’Connor and Cooper Jenkins also coming into the starting line-up, while Danny Levi, Keenan Palasia and Cameron Smith drop down to the bench. Kallum Watkins also moves over to loose forward.

Elsewhere, new recruit Jack Bird keeps his place in the starting line-up ahead of England international Harry Newman, who Arthur said is working through some minor knocks.

“Harry has just had a couple of bumps and bruises and we wanted to get him through that,” the head coach said in his pre-match press conference.

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“Now he is committed to getting himself back in the team. We don’t want Harry Newman going anywhere; he is part of our team and an integral part of our team.”

Bird is also named in an unchanged backline from the 26-22 victory last weekend, with Lachie Miller, Maika Sivo, skipper Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft and Jake Connor also keeping their places.

Mikolaj Oledzki is also named on the interchange bench, while Presley Cassell keeps his spot as the 18th man.

Three changes for Bradford Bulls

Haggerty has also made some changes to his Bulls group from last weekend’s defeat to Castleford Tigers, with Connor Wynne coming onto the wing, Zac Fulton returning in the back-row and Mitch Souter coming onto the bench. They replace Luke Hooley, Jayden Nikorima and Ed Chamberlain, respectively.

The absence of Nikorima also sees Chris Atkin promoted from the bench and into the starting line-up at stand-off.

Elsewhere, Caleb Aekins, Esan Marsters, Waqa Blake, Ethan Ryan and Rowan Milnes keep their spots in the backline, while Ryan Sutton, Andy Ackers, Loghan Lewis, Leon Ruan and Joe Mellor continue in the pack.

Jack Ormondroyd, Sam Hallas and Phoenix Steinwede also retain their spots on the interchange bench, with Eliot Peposhi coming in as the 18th man.

Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos teams in full

Leeds Rhinos: Lachie Miller, Maika Sivo, Jack Bird, Ash Handley (c), Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Jake Connor, Tom Holroyd, Jarrod O’Connor, Cooper Jenkins, Chris Hankinson, James McDonnell, Kallum Watkins

Interchanges: Mikolaj Oledzki, Keenan Palasia, Danny Levi, Cameron Smith

18th man: Presley Cassell

Bradford Bulls: Caleb Aekins, Connor Wynne, Esan Marsters, Waqa Blake, Ethan Ryan, Chris Atkin, Rowan Milnes, Ryan Sutton, Andy Ackers, Loghan Lewis, Zac Fulton, Leon Ruan, Joe Mellor

Interchanges: Mitch Souter, Jack Ormondroyd, Sam Hallas, Phoenix Steinwede

18th man: Eliot Peposhi

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