Bradford Bulls have rebranded and unveiled a new logo for the first time in almost 30 years ahead of their return to Super League in 2026.

The Bulls will be back in the top flight for the first time since 2014 next year and ahead of their return, they have heralded in a new era with a refresh of the club’s identity.

Their infamous logo, which was associated with multiple triumphs in the 1990s and 2000s, has gone and been replaced by a badge that the club’s CEO, Jason Hirst, says is ‘more aggressive and confident’ in their quest to return to the game’s elite.

Hirst said: “Rejoining the Super League 2026 and full-time professionalism heralds another new era for our great club. There are striking similarities to 30-years ago when Super League, professional summer Rugby League and Bradford Bulls were all born.

“Today’s changes, whilst not as seismic as our name change in 1996, are nevertheless an important day in our club’s history. Our new club crest perfectly captures the direction of the future Bradford Bulls.

“It’s more confident, aggressive and defiant, which is exactly the philosophy and approach we’ll be taking into Super League, both on the field and off it, in terms of our marketing and media approach. Whilst we have the same heart, the same pride, we’re also coming back as a different beast.

“Everyone in UK Rugby League has an opinion on Bradford Bulls. That’s fine, you’re entitled to one. To all our loyal fans, let’s embrace our next collective challenge and hit Super League full on, with numbers, colour, noise and passion. Loved, hated, or adored, but never ignored – RUN with the Bulls!”

Bradford are expected to reveal their kits for the return to Super League shortly, with the new logo set to feature prominently. They have agreed deals with a plethora of new signings, with more set to be announced in the coming days and weeks.