Bradford Bulls tie down overseas star as Super League squad takes shape

Aaron Bower
Zac Fulton

Zac Fulton is staying with Bradford Bulls in 2026.

Bradford Bulls have confirmed that popular overseas forward Zac Fulton has agreed a new full-time contract with the club for the next two years.

Fulton has proven to be a fine acquisition for Bradford since making the move to Odsal from Manly Sea Eagles in 2024. He was an ever-present for the Bulls in 2025, and will now continue his time in West Yorkshire by making the step up to Super League with the club.

The Australian has signed a two-deal with immediate effect, and is the latest high-profile player to commit his future to Bradford as they return to the top flight.

He said: “It is a really exciting time, everyone knows about the Bulls and Super League and it is an honour to be a part of the squad going back up. I am really looking forward to giving Super League a crack with the boys who are staying and having seen who is coming into the club, it is shaping up to be a really fun year and I cannot wait to get started again.”

Bulls coach Kurt Haggerty admitted he was delighted to get the signature of the forward over the line.

The former Salford man said: “I’m looking forward to working with Zac. I’ve seen how hard he works and what I probably like most about him is how hard he works off the ball. He’s certainly somebody who works hard and values team ethics and a team first mentality. I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can do in a full-time environment, as a Super League player too.”

A number of Bradford’s squad from 2025 have now made the switch from part-time rugby to full-time as Bradford gear up for a return to Super League.

The likes of Ebon Scurr and Joe Keyes have committed their futures to Haggerty’s side, joining a plethora of new arrivals in coming to Odsal for 2026 and beyond.

Rugby League News Bradford Bulls

Related Articles