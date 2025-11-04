Bradford Bulls have confirmed that popular overseas forward Zac Fulton has agreed a new full-time contract with the club for the next two years.

Fulton has proven to be a fine acquisition for Bradford since making the move to Odsal from Manly Sea Eagles in 2024. He was an ever-present for the Bulls in 2025, and will now continue his time in West Yorkshire by making the step up to Super League with the club.

The Australian has signed a two-deal with immediate effect, and is the latest high-profile player to commit his future to Bradford as they return to the top flight.

He said: “It is a really exciting time, everyone knows about the Bulls and Super League and it is an honour to be a part of the squad going back up. I am really looking forward to giving Super League a crack with the boys who are staying and having seen who is coming into the club, it is shaping up to be a really fun year and I cannot wait to get started again.”

Bulls coach Kurt Haggerty admitted he was delighted to get the signature of the forward over the line.

The former Salford man said: “I’m looking forward to working with Zac. I’ve seen how hard he works and what I probably like most about him is how hard he works off the ball. He’s certainly somebody who works hard and values team ethics and a team first mentality. I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can do in a full-time environment, as a Super League player too.”

A number of Bradford’s squad from 2025 have now made the switch from part-time rugby to full-time as Bradford gear up for a return to Super League.

The likes of Ebon Scurr and Joe Keyes have committed their futures to Haggerty’s side, joining a plethora of new arrivals in coming to Odsal for 2026 and beyond.