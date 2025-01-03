Bradford Bulls have terminated the contract of Papua New Guinea forward Keven Appo after he was charged with rape, sexual assault and two counts of assault.

The Championship club have acted swiftly following a statement from West Yorkshire Police confirming that the 25-year-old has been charged following an investigation by Calderdale District’s Adult Protection Team following a report that was made in April 2024.

Appo has been bailed and will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court this coming Monday, January 6.

However, his playing career with the Bulls has been brought to an end with immediate effect after the club confirmed they had terminated his playing contract.

They said: “Following today’s West Yorkshire Police statement, the Bradford Bulls have cancelled Keven Appo’s playing contract.

“Given the circumstances, the club is duty bound to make no further comment at this stage. The search for a suitable, quality replacement is underway.”

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Keven Appo, aged 25 of Halifax, has been charged with rape, sexual assault on a female and two counts of assault.

“He has been bailed and is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday 6th January 2025. The charges relate to an investigation by Calderdale District Adult Protection Team following a report made in April 2024.”

The Papua New Guinea international joined Bradford in 2023. He has made three appearances for the Kumuls’ national team during his career and was a regular fixture for the Bulls during his time at Odsal Stadium.

The 25-year-old initially made his breakthrough in the game with the PNG Hunters before making the switch to England to sign for Bradford.

However, his career with the Championship club is now over with immediate effect after West Yorkshire Police’s confirmation of Appo being charged with a string of incredibly serious offences.

