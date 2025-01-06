Bradford Bulls swoop to sign overseas ace following release from Championship rivals

Bradford Bulls have announced the arrival of back-rower Bayley Liu, just an hour after the Scotland international’s departure from fellow Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles.

11am (GMT) on Monday morning saw Sheffield announce Liu’s release by mutual consent, bringing an end to a three-year stay at the Olympic Legacy Park.

And an hour later, at midday, Bradford confirmed his signing for 2025 – with the Kiwi native penning a one-year deal at Odsal.

Born in Christchurch, Liu has three caps on his CV for Scotland which have come via his heritage.

Representing the Bravehearts in the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup against both Italy and Fiji, and scoring a try against the latter, he went on to feature against Ireland in a Test match at the end of the season just gone.

Having featured in the Queensland Cup in the early days of his career, Bradford will become the fourth club that the 28-year-old has donned a shirt for in the British game.

First playing a handful of games for West Wales Raiders in 2020 prior to the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Liu went on to spend a year with Dewsbury Rams before linking up with Sheffield in 2022.

Liu has scored 21 tries in 68 appearances across all competitions in the British game to date, with all bar one of those tries coming for the Eagles.

As Bradford announced his arrival, Bulls head coach Brian Noble said: “It makes us look a whole lot healthier.

“He can play back-row and has played a lot in the centre too, so he adds that utility value. He will help us with the competition for places we need throughout the season.

“We’ve had our eye on Bayley for a couple of years, but it didn’t quite come to fruition, so when we were offered the opportunity this time around we jumped in and we have bolstered our squad.

“Like everyone in the squad, Bayley will have to fight for his place, but what I do know is he has a good offload and terrific feet for a big man.

“He is an exciting, big athlete that will add to the hard-working squad we have got who have improved their fitness measurably and he will play his part throughout the season to help us be successful.”

