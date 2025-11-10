Bradford Bulls swoop for overseas Championship stalwart with length of contract revealed

Bradford’s recruitment drive has continued ahead of their return to Super League, with the Bulls signing Featherstone Rovers star Caleb Aekins.

Hamilton-born full-back Aekins has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Odsal having spent the last three seasons at Post Office Road with Fev.

With his 28th birthday coming up later this month, he becomes the newly-promoted Bulls’ tenth signing ahead of their Super League return in 2026.

Andy Ackers, Rowan Milnes, Ethan Ryan, Jayden Nikorima, Eribe Doro, Loghan Lewis, Will Gardiner and Brandon Douglas have already joined Bradford alongside Aekins’ Rovers team-mate Connor Wynne.

‘I can’t wait to be a part of such a special chapter in the history of this great club’

Three-time Wales international Aekins, who represented the Dragons via his heritage in the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup, began his career Down Under.

Featuring 19 times in the NRL between Penrith Panthers and Canberra Raiders, he first moved into the British game in 2022 with Leigh.

Helping Adrian Lam’s side to a treble-winning campaign in the Championship that year, he has gone on to rack up more than 70 games in a Fev shirt, taking his career appearance tally above the 120-mark.

As his move to Bradford was announced, the 27-year-old said: “I am really happy to be joining the Bulls, and I’m grateful for the opportunity.

“Obviously, it is a very exciting time for everyone involved to be back in Super League, and I can’t wait to be a part of such a special chapter in the history of this great club.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my team-mates and the fans; from my games against Bradford, I know how passionate they are.”

Having departed Leigh after helping them get promoted back in 2022, next season will be Aekins’ first campaign as a Super League player.

Bulls head coach Kurt Haggerty added: “Caleb is another player who shows we’ve been doing our homework.

“He’s somebody that I tracked for a little bit in my time at Salford. I’ve seen him in particular when he was full-time at Leigh; he’s quick, he’s elusive, he’s very good in and around the ruck, but he’s also good on the edge of shapes as well.

“There are a lot of parts of his game that I really like. I’m really looking forward to seeing what Caleb can do in the Bulls shirt. I really think we can help him kick on to the next part of his journey and his career.”

