Ethan Ryan has become the latest name to agree to a return to Bradford Bulls, after returning to the club where he began his career on a long-term deal.

Ryan left Odsal at the end of the 2019 season, having made his breakthrough in 2016. He scored a stunning 88 tries in 98 appearances for the Bulls.

A move to Hull KR followed before Ryan continued his career in Super League further with a move to Salford. However, he left the Red Devils midway through this year due to the club’s financial difficulties, finishing the campaign with Oldham.

But Ryan is now back in Super League for 2026, and back with Bradford.

“I watched the club as a Season Ticket holder in Super League but never got the chance to play for the club in Super League so it’s massive for Bradford and massive for the sport as a whole,” he said.

“I left the club to take on a challenge in Super League, I was in the Bradford set up from being a kid to when I was in the first team and something I always wanted to do was play Super League with the Bulls.

“The whole point of leaving Bradford when I did was to challenge myself and develop and that’s something I’ve definitely done. I was at Hull KR for four years, crossed to Salford for another two so I’ve learned a lot in that time away and I’ve grown as a person and as a player.

“I’m definitely a more rounded player and hopefully with that experience I can bring something to the side. When I was coming through there was a lot of experienced players offering help and advice and hopefully I can bring some of that to the team.”

Ryan worked with new Bulls coach Kurt Haggerty during his time at Salford – and Haggerty admits he is thrilled to get the 29-year-old’s signature over the line.

“I am extremely happy that we have added a player of Ethan Ryan’s calibre to our roster for the 2026 season,” he said. “First and foremost, Ethan is a fantastic person, who will bring professionalism and high standards to our environment.

“When speaking with Ethan, his desire and excitement to return to the bulls was one of the main reasons we pushed to get this deal done. Ethan with bring speed, size and experience to our back line, welcome back!”

Love Rugby League also revealed on Monday that Bradford are in talks to sign Halifax forward Brandon Douglas.