Bradford Bulls have earned the 2026 wooden spoon in Super League, after defeat to York Knights on Thursday night ensured they will finish bottom of the competition.

Kurt Haggerty’s side began 2026 brightly after returning to the top flight but, albeit with a huge injury crisis throughout the season acting as some mitigation, they have ultimately been the worst team in the competition. The league table after 27 rounds does not lie.

Fortunately, there is plenty of grounds for optimism for next year given the recruitment Bradford have already done, but they have some major things to fix up if they want to push their way up the table.

Here’s what we’ve learned about the Bulls not only in their loss to York, but about their season as a whole..

Their discipline MUST improve

Otherwise they will be bottom again in 2027. It is as simple as that.

Bradford haven’t just been the worst team in terms of discipline in 2026, they’ve been the worst by a complete country mile. A quick hover over the statistics proves that.

Going into Round 27, the Bulls had conceded more set restarts – 112 – than any other side. The next nearest? Huddersfield on 89. That is simply not good enough. They’ve also conceded the most penalties in the competition: 186. They are numbers which painfully tell the story.

It’s the set restart total which will be most alarming, though. The Bulls have clearly struggled to get to grips with the speed of the game and that can be as much a fitness issue as it is a disciplinary one.

The Bulls have shown in glimpses this year that when they can get into the grind, they can go toe-to-toe with teams. But too often they find themselves on the back foot due to their woeful discipline. It must be fixed.

Get to the root cause of injury issues

There is some mitigation in that Bradford transitioned from a part-time outfit to a full-time one. But even then, some of the players who joined the club from other Super League teams have picked up injuries far too often.

Bradford have clearly begun to identify the issues with the appointment of Andrew Dixon to head up their performance department in 2027 and beyond. They clearly believe there are issues with how they have managed their players throughout the season. Again, understandable in many ways given the huge changes the club have had to go through.

But there will not be as much sympathy for them next year if there is a repeat.

Finalise recruitment early

Or the majority of it, at least. Another problem for Bradford was building a squad at short notice to get into Super League, something which has been an ongoing process throughout 2026. Though on the flip side, York Knights have shown it can be done; they had even less notice – and funding – than the Bulls had.

They are a long way down the line in terms of sorting out the pack, with some eye-catching additions including Sam Eseh, John Bateman and James Bentley. They will all improve the Bulls no end.

But it’s obvious they need more in the pivots. They are looking for a hooker to support Andy Ackers, but it is clear they want and need a frontline seven to partner Jayden Nikorima.

They need to ensure the bulk of their work is done before they return for pre-season training in November: otherwise they will be playing catch-up again.

Back Kurt Haggerty

We’ve said it before, and there’s no suggestion the club won’t, but we’ll finish our summation of Bradford’s season by reiterating that the Bulls have to back their talented young head coach.

He’s worked with one hand tied behind his back for most of the year, and with the right tools, will undoubtedly get Bradford going again.

But this has been a year he and so many others will be keen to move on from.