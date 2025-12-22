Bradford Bulls have confirmed that forward James Donaldson has announced his decision to retire from professional rugby league with immediate effect.

Donaldson made his debut for Bradford as a teenager in 2009, having moved to the club from his native Cumbria. He would make over 75 appearances for the club before moving to Hull KR.

There, he spent another three seasons before a successful switch to Leeds Rhinos. Over a seven-year period at AMT Headingley he emerged as a fans favourite and a fine Super League forward, being part of the club’s Challenge Cup-winning side of 2020 as well as featuring in the 2022 Grand Final.

Donaldson returned to Bradford for a second spell at the start of this year and played an influential role in the side that would finish inside the Championship play-offs.

But with Bradford transitioning back to a full-time operation ahead of their return to Super League, Donaldson has ultimately decided to call time on his playing days at the age of 34.

“James Donaldson embodies all that’s good in rugby league and what it takes to be a true professional,” the Bulls’ CEO, Jason Hirst, said.

“Namely, his moral compass, integrity, focus, dedication, desire, determination, discipline, durability, toughness and sheer will to succeed.

“All attributes that will ensure James continues to be successful in the next chapter of his working life. I could go on and on, but needless to say, he has the total respect of everyone at Bradford Bulls, not to mention our wider sport.

“Despite many injury setbacks, James has had a stellar career, across a number of clubs and I’m privileged to have watched him serve our club, so well, across two spells and I am proud to know him. On behalf of everyone at Bradford Bulls, I’d like to wish James and his young family every success in 2026 and beyond.”

