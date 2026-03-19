Bradford Bulls have secured another former Salford Red Devils player, with prop Jack Ormondroyd joining the club on a season-long loan.

34-year-old Ormondroyd, who Bulls head coach Kurt Haggerty knows well from his time at the Reds, has arrived from Oldham in a deal that includes no recall option.

It is Bradford’s third signing of the week, and comes a day after Bradford signed another former Salford player in utility playmaker Chris Atkin.

“I have known Jack for a while now, firstly, as a person he’s a first class human being,” Haggerty said. “He’s great around the group, he’s a senior player but a very good person in regards to his game.

“He’s big, he’s physical and over the years he’s learned how to manage his game better. He’s gained even more experience over at Oldham so I am really looking forward to bringing him into this group.

“He knows quite a lot of the group, we know what Jack can offer and we need to see the best version of Jack Ormondroyd. I’ve said numerous times I won’t rush bringing anybody in, it has to be the right person and Jack certainly fits the bill.

“I know him, he knows me, he knows the style of play and what I expect and he’s a very good Super League player. I am just really looking forward to getting him in a Bradford Bulls shirt and playing his best rugby again.”

Bradford have also signed Wakefield forward Tray Lolesio on a one-week loan ahead of their game with Huddersfield Giants amid an injury crisis that saw them without numerous key men for their Challenge Cup defeat to Wigan Warriors, though halfback Jayden Nikorima is set to make his first appearance for the club at the weekend after recovering from a pre-season injury.