In the first of a new series, we take a look at every Super League club and their recruitment prospects heading into the 2027, covering players staying, going and coming in.

First up, we take a look at Bradford Bulls, who appear likely to be one of the busiest clubs heading into 2027. Let’s dive in.

Bradford Bulls’ off-contract players

Caleb Aekins, Ryan Sutton, Dan Russell, Mitch Souter, Ed Chamberlain (loan expiry), Joe Keyes, Sam Hallas, Guy Armitage, Chris Atkin, Jack Ormondroyd (loan expiry), Phoenix Stenwede

Overseas players contracted for 2027

Jayden Okunbor, Esan Marsters, Waqa Blake, Jayden Nikorima, Loghan Lewis, Zac Fulton

With eleven players currently out of contract, the Bulls have plenty of opportunity to freshen up their squad should they wish to do so heading into 2027. The Bulls currently have the ability to recruit heavily overseas too, with four overseas spots currently unoccupied for 2027.

What the Bulls have said so far

Bradford confirmed earlier this month that they will be increasing their playing budget for next season. They do not currently spend up to the salary cap, but with extra resource, it would suggest the Bulls are looking for significant signings to improve their squad for next season.

Who have they been linked with so far?

Nobody. Reports coming out of Odsal, unlike other clubs, have been very quiet. Either they’re playing a patient game, or they are keeping things very close to their chest.

What does their squad need?

Quality additions. Bradford, like many other clubs, have struggled with injuries this year and that has left them short of bodies at times. But if you look at their squad, depth is not an issue. They have coverage across all positions and enough versatile players to cover setbacks.

They also have a number of younger players finding their feet and improving quickly at this level. Eliot Peposhi and Jamie Gill stand out in that regard more than anyone else.

But while they have quantity, they do lack quality across all positions. Being brutal about it, there are areas in the squad where first-choice Bulls players would not be that at the majority of other clubs, rotation picks would be backups and so on so forth. So the focus has to be on front-line signings rather than players to fill out their squad.

Five-point plan

Re-sign Ryan Sutton

Of all their off-contract players, Sutton stands out as the one above the rest as being an essential retention. The former NRL forward has been a great addition to Kurt Haggerty’s side and has been a pillar of strength in the middle. Bradford need not only sign top players, they need to keep the ones they currently have. With that, Sutton can’t leave.

Use quota players in spine positions

Any successful team needs a quality spine, and it feels like an area where Bradford could really make strides forward in this recruitment cycle. A second hooker to compliment Andy Ackers, a top-class fullback and a front-line halfback to add competition to the squad would elevate Bradford massiely from where they are right now. They are currently eleventh in Super League for try scores, which suggests it’s an area that needs to be improved.

Sign a set-starter

This is an area of weakness for the Bulls. Making metres out of yardage has proven to be a big issue for Bradford this season. Only Castleford have made fewer tackle busts and metres than the Odsal club. They lack players who can start their sets with a strong carry to get them on the front foot. The best teams have outside backs who do this, and this is something Bradford need to add. Doing so would fix one of their biggest issues.

Strike in the back-row

Something Bradfod are lacking. Their back-rowers have managed three tries between them in the opening ten rounds but are also not even averaging a tackle bust a game between them. Some genuine threat in that position would make them a much more difficult side to defend.

A goal kicker

Luke Hooley has prolific, but in reality, he isn’t a guaranteed inclusion in a Bulls team fully fit. Without him, Bradford have struggled from the kicking tee. Their success rate without Hooley is 58%, which is nowhere near good enough. A regular starter who can kick goals would be massive for them.

Fantasy signings

So who could fill all of those criteria? There are players on the market who could do so. Cronulla Sharks fullback Will Kennedy has been offered to clubs and is a quality player who would make most Super League sides. A controlling half to compliment Jayden Nikorima would be a huge boost to Bradford, and the obvious player in that regard would be Brisbane’s Ben Hunt, who would also bring great leadership and experience to a young side. That, though feels like a long shot. Some will point at Kodi Nikorima, Jayden’s brother, as a potential option. He’s killing it for the Dolphins right now.

At hooker, Sam Verrills is being offered about, and the Gold Coast Titans hooker feels like a great foil for Ackers.

On the wing, Adam Swift is a proven try-scorer, but he also does a lot of work in backfield, averaging almost 150 metres per game so far this season, and averaging over four tackle busts per game. Abbas Miski could also be a punchy option: and we now know he is available.

And as for a back-rower, Rhyse Martin is off-contract at Hull KR. He would add punch as well as providing the Bulls with a prolific goal-kicker two, covering two birds with one stone.