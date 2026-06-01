Bradford Bulls primed for major injury boost as full update issued

Bradford Bulls are hoping as many as four key men could be back in contention for their Super League clash with York Knights, in a major boost for head coach Kurt Haggerty.

The Bulls have simply been decimated by injuries in the early stages of the season, with as many as 13 players sidelined for their recent 26-12 defeat to Warrington Wolves.

Bradford Bulls primed for major injury boost ahead of York

However, it seems they could be set for a major boost ahead of their upcoming clash with fellow newly promoted side York at Odsal on Friday night, with four key men back in contention to play.

“We’ve only had one session so far this week, but Ryan Sutton and Joe Mellor have trained fully and Andy Ackers and Ebon Scurr are back training,” said assistant coach Carl Forster.

“They’ve got to back that up come Wednesday, so we’re not ruling them in or ruling them out, but we had a lot of experience back on the field today.

“We did a good 13 v 13 session with some young lads coming in, and training is a lot more buoyant and experienced with them involved. Hopefully, we’ll see them on Friday night.

“In the last few weeks, we’ve been training with 14 or 15 bodies and creating sessions to get the best out of those. This morning, we had 27 players training, so things are looking a lot healthier.”

While the potential returns of that quartet will be welcome news to all involved at Bradford, they are still sweating over the fitness of forward Loghan Lewis, who missed the aforementioned defeat against Warrington with a knee injury.

“He’s going for a scan this afternoon, but we’re in the dark until we do that,” Forster detailed. “Touch wood, we’ll get some good news as he’s been going really well for us at the minute, but we’ll get that information and know more then.”

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Bradford will name their extended squad on Wednesday (June 3).

A win for the Bulls this weekend could see them climb as high as 9th in the Super League table and put further breathing room between themselves and the bottom of the table, but York could pull level on points should they take the spoils at Odsal.

Long-term updates

Elsewhere, Esan Masters and Rowan Milnes remain out long-term, but are progressing with their rehab programmes in an effort to return to the field as soon as possible.

“He is (on track),” the assistant said of Marsters. I couldn’t tell you the finer details of when he’s back, but there’s been no setbacks. He’s still in his boot, but he’s progressing nicely.

Of Milnes, he added: “It’s a tough one with him. We’ve just got to let him rest, keep re-testing him and see how he’s dealing with his rehab. It’s a long-term one and we probably won’t see him in the near future, but he’s working hard with the physios and strength and conditioning team, and he’s doing his bit to get back on the field as soon as possible.”