Bradford Bulls secured their first Super League win in 12 years after an emotional Odsal homecoming saw them triumph over Catalans Dragons.

The Bulls were outstanding from start to finish and deserved victors, running out 28-10 winners against a pretty under-par Catalans side.

Here are the Bulls ratings from a big night at Odsal when almost 10,000 supporters saw Kurt Haggerty’s side get up and running with a great win.

Caleb Aekins: 8

Composed, cool and controlled at fullback. Definitely a Super League player.

Ethan Ryan: 7

Will want to forget the error that gave Catalans their first try after half-time – but he more than played his part on the night.

Esan Marsters: 7

Was robbed of a late try due to a video referee decision but he linked up with his team-mates well.

Waqa Blake: 8

Who had money on Blake being Super League’s top try-scorer at this stage? Already answering a few critics that might have suggested he couldn’t step back up to the top-flight after that disappointing year with St Helens.

Connor Wynne: 8

He looks to be a real shrewd addition. A brilliant try-saving tackle on Tommy Makinson in the second half which could have let Catalans properly back into the game.

Luke Hooley: 7

Caught the eye with some lovely touches having been dropped in to a more unfamiliar role of half-back. The break for Blake’s first try was sublime, to say the least.

Rowan Milnes: 7

Controlled the Bulls with a strong kicking game from deep.

Ryan Sutton: 9

The leader of the pack without question. There is no doubting Sutton’s ability as a Super League prop forward and he led the way brilliantly. Did over 50 minutes without a breather to start the game.

Andy Ackers: 9

A 65-minute unbroken stint to start the game, the opening try and a masterful display from dummy-half. He scored the opening try and led from the front with perfection. He will thrive under the new rules.

Loghan Lewis: 8

Another who led from the front with a lung-busting stint early on. Suits Haggerty’s style of rugby to perfection.

Zac Fulton: 8

Looked brilliant on the edges and got through a mountain of work.

Ed Chamberlain: 7

Already stands out as the Bulls’ Mr Versatile who will be crucial throughout the course of the year.

Joe Mellor: 9

What a signing he has already been. An absolute masterstroke from Haggerty to not only bring him to the Bulls, but make him captain and deploy him at 13.

Eribe Doro: 7

Plenty of strike from the bench.

Ebon Scurr: 8

The impact prop made a huge erm, impact, when he came on in the latter stages

Elliot Peposhi: 7

Another homegrown product who looks like he can step up.

Mitch Souter: 7

Wasn’t on for long, but replaced Ackers to decent effect.

