Bradford Bulls are closing in on the signing of Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Sean O’Sullivan.

Love Rugby League understands the Bulls have made the Australian a key recruitment target and have now emerged as the frontrunners to secure his services despite Super League interest elsewhere.

Who is Sean O’Sullivan?

The 28-year-old is currently at the Bulldogs, where he has made six NRL appearances this year. His contract has a mutual one-year option clause but he has been exploring Super League opportunities recently and the Bulls are now in pole position.

To date, he has played 66 times in the NRL across a plethora of clubs, starting with Sydney Roosters before featuring for Brisbane Broncos, New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers, the Dolphins and Canterbury. He played 12 times for the Panthers in 2022 as they won the NRL Grand Final.

A move to Super League now beckons and it looks set to be with the Bulls, who have been looking for a controlling halfback to play alongside Jayden Nikorima next season. The pair are believed to be close friends, which has been a factor in O’Sullivan’s attraction to the Odsal club.

O’Sullivan will have to receive a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) before any deal can be finalised. Rules state that a player signing from the NRL must have played in 50% of games in the previous two seasons to be eligible, something O’Sullivan hasn’t done. However, there are other considerations that can reduce that percentage, such as time spent injured or being named as 18th man.

Bradford’s recruitment so far

If the Bulls do finalise the deal, it will be their latest recruitment deal heading into 2027. They have so far confirmed four signings; John Bateman, James Bentley, Cam Scott and Sam Eseh, but are still working to sign more players to their squad.

Hooker Cole Geyer, currently on loan at Huddersfield Giants from Oldham, and Leeds Rhinos prop Jeremiah Matautia, are two other players of interest to the Bulls as it stands.

Bradford are in their first season back in Super League but are bottom of the competition with three rounds remaining. They will head to Las Vegas next season to take on Leigh Leopards.