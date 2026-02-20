Few, in truth, are better placed to discuss the impact of Bullmania on Bradford quite like the Bulls’ CEO, Jason Hirst.

As proud a Bradfordian as you are likely to meet, Hirst was there 30 years ago when the club became the epicentre of the rugby league universe and the beating heart of everything that Super League tried to be in its early years after the switch to summer.

Bradford captivated the attention of the world not just with what they did on the field, but off it. Pre-match bands, light shows, fireworks, capturing the market of a new generation of younger rugby league fans.. that was Bullmania, the brain child of the great Peter Deakin.

But now, 4,000 days on from the last time the Bulls hosted a Super League game at their famous – and by the club’s own admission, slightly worn – old stadium, big time rugby league returns to Odsal Stadium with a newer and perhaps even greater challenge: Bullmania 2.0.

Few stadia cause debate quite like the one which will take centre stage on Friday evening. Clearly, not even the most passionate Bradford fan would admit Odsal is perfect, but the Bulls have essentially done what they can to try and clean and modernise it to get it ready for the Sky Sports cameras.

There are new LED advertising boards surrounding the pitch. The field itself has been extended owing to there being no stock car racing there this year, meaning in turn that the whole place will be cleaner. A new big screen has been purchased and erected. The hospitality stand behind the posts has been given a makeover. And there are new floodlights for the first time since the last big redevelopment of Odsal in the early-2000s.

“Everybody’s eyes are always on Odsal Stadium,” Hirst tells Love Rugby League. “And that’s fine. I just hope everybody’s eyes are on it this weekend and they recognise the improvements that we’ve made. We haven’t spent millions because we don’t have millions, but we’ve spent tens of thousands of pounds to improve this and upgrade it. Is it perfect? Of course not.

“But how many grounds can say they’ve staged and held what this place has. There are shortcomings, but there’s just as many positives. Heritage is massively important in rugby league. We should celebrate our heritage. I don’t believe the sport does that enough. And I think Odsal Stadium is an iconic stadium.”

The work will continue throughout 2026 to try and bring Odsal as up to standards as best as possible. The holy grail of a roof over the terracing is some way away – that would cost millions, money Bradford do not have right now and are unlikely to have for some time.

Hirst says: “We can upgrade the toilets, which we’re planning to do in a matter of days and weeks, not months and years. We can get some extra signage and you’ll see that before Friday.

“There’s things like that we can do. can keep on top of it, the grass banking, which the more observant people would notice the long grass has gone. There’s lots lots of small things that we can do, but lots and lots of small things all added together, become big things.”

Bradford’s new slant on Bullmania will also be out in force on Friday night. Newly-erected fanzones will be dotted around Odsal and Bradford band Bad Boy Chiller Crew will play live, something Hirst is hopeful can hook young people and convince them a night at the rugby is worth attending.

“I think there is a little bit of trying to recreate Bullmania, but also trying to do it our way,” he says.

“That period has probably never been replicated at any club since so we’d be foolish to be ignoring history. We’ll take the best bits but we’ll also try to reinvent it and do it our way now. We’re not going to be apologetic anymore; we’re going to be a bit meaner, a bit edgier and more confident.

“Young fans are the future, just as they were 30 years ago. We need to attract a new fanbase and retain the existing one. We appreciate what we’ve got but we understand there’s a need to get new fans through the turnstiles and that’s part of the plan. Getting full-time players and recognisable names out there in Bradford is a difference maker for us.

“Nobody wants to see Jason Hirst going into schools giving out tickets, they want to see Jayden Nikorima and Esan Marsters. They want local lads they can look up to like Ethan Ryan. We’ve been out to around 40 schools in the last month and is that going to swell the crowds overnight? Probably not. But Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

And Hirst insists that with Odsal being refreshed and more than just the rugby acting as a reason for people to come back, once they do, they will hopefully be convinced to stay.

He said: “I think our biggest challenge is getting new people to the stadium. But I’m confident that once we got them, one of the easier things would be to keep them, because I’m confident in the entertainment we’re putting on.

“I’m confident in the on-field style of rugby. I think Kurt’s got a really attractive, expansive brand of rugby, so I don’t think they can fail to be impressed by the style of rugby.

“I don’t want us to be gallant losers. We got a lot of credit last Saturday night, and quite rightly so for our performance. But ultimately, we came up short, and that’s a frustration. We want to win. We don’t want to be gallant losers.

“We want to be winners, and we realise it’s gonna be tough, but I think people had a glimpse of what the Bulls are going to be about this season on the field. We’re going to play expansive rugby. We’re going to entertain. We’re back, and we’re not going to be quiet – on and off the pitch.”