Bradford Bulls have posted a crowd narrowly shy of 10,000 for their first Super League game at Odsal Stadium in 12 years.

The Bulls were victorious on their return to their famous old home after defeating Catalans Dragons XX-XX to get up and running in their return to the top flight.

There were plenty of eyebrows not only on Odsal, but what sort of attendance would turn out to support the club on their first game back in the big time since 2014.

And the official number is an impressive one – with 9,992 supporters at the game to see the Bulls emerge victorious. That is more than double their average from 2025 and, on occasions, three times higher than some of the crowds they were pulling in.

DOWNLOAD NOW: Get the Love Rugby League app – your ultimate Rugby League companion

With no away support, the Bulls were hopeful they could attract a sizeable crowd and early figures on Friday morning suggested around 8,000 fans would be in attendance.

But with dry weather and the prospect of Bradford’s return to the top flight, the crowd figure fell just short of a five-figure number – a seriously impressive figure.

Bradford engaged with local schools and communities in a bid to attract a headline crowd for their return to Odsal in Super League.

And it appears their marketing strategies paid off handsomely. Waqa Blake scored twice, while the likes of Caleb Aekins and Andy Ackers also registered tries as they were far too good for Catalans.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

Hull KR SMASH Hull FC stadium attendance record in World Club Challenge victory

Bullmania 2.0: Inside Bradford’s Odsal redevelopment ahead of Super League homecoming

Hull KR dealt sickening Dean Hadley injury blow as Arthur Mourgue also set for long absence

Super League Round 2 predictions: TWO promoted teams win, St Helens’ woes continue?