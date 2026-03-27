Bradford Bulls have lost another player to a long-term injury, with Guy Armitage set for a spell on the sidelines.

Armitage was a notable absentee from the Bulls side that lost to Castleford Tigers, having played in the victory over Huddersfield Giants last time out.

Coach Kurt Haggerty revealed it was a result of a hamstring injury, that will see him miss six weeks of action. Thankfully for Bradford, they were able to recall Waqa Blake, who was brought back to the fold after a short spell on the sidelines.

But they will be able to recall Zac Fulton for the mouthwatering clash with Leeds Rhinos on Good Friday, after a mysterious absence from the last two games.

Explaining why the back-rower has missed the last two games, Haggerty said: “There was a little bit of a dilemma around it. He had the HIA which was on the Friday. He trained on the Monday, the RFL contacted us on the Monday afternoon after we trained and made us aware Zac would miss two games rather than one game. It was very difficult to explain that to Zac.”

The Bulls were defeated 40-28 by Castleford Tigers, leaving them winless on the road since their Super League return.

“It’s not a reality check, we are on a journey, we are a brand new team and we are learning a lot about each other,” Haggerty said.

“We didn’t quite get it right tonight systematically. We are ok, we will move on. We are very disappointed in the changing rooms. If you score 28 points in a Super League game, you should win but we didn’t get it right systematically on the edges.

“It will be a learning curve for us, we have not really faced that. I thought the play before they threw a shape at us, they won the ruck but we didn’t quite react to it well.

“When they got the ruck speed, the detail in their shape was very good.”