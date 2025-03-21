Bradford Bulls make Nigel Wood replacement decision as next steps confirmed

Bradford Bulls have confirmed that they will not be sourcing an immediate replacement for former chairman Nigel Wood, who stepped down from his role at the club last week to return to the RFL.

Wood, who previously served as chairman of the RFL, has returned to the game’s governing body and taken that position up on an interim basis following the resignation of predecessor Simon Johnson.

His return to the RFL, which was heavily supported by Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont and Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington, has been made with the idea of heading up a ‘club-led strategic review’ of the sport.

Wood’s decision to rejoin the game’s governing body saw him have to relinquish his ties with Championship heavyweights Bradford, leaving a void to be filled at Odsal. But the Bulls have now issued a statement which confirms they won’t be filling that void, at least not yet. CEO Jason Hirst will instead ‘assume the majority of the chairman’s duties’, the club say. Published on their website on Friday afternoon, the West Yorkshire club’s statement in full reads: “Bradford Bulls have provided the following update after the club’s CEO statement, last week, in relation to Nigel Wood OBE stepping down from his role as chairman of Bradford Bulls.

“Following last week’s statement, the club’s Board of Directors met to discuss the club’s next steps in relation to our chairman’s departure to take up an interim role with the RFL.

“After discussion and careful consideration, the board were united in deciding that the club doesn’t need to appoint a replacement chairman, interim or otherwise, at this stage.

“Instead, CEO Jason Hirst will assume the majority of the chairman’s duties with help and support from the club’s experienced and knowledgeable Board of Directors.”

