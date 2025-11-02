Bradford Bulls make latest retention call as length of deal revealed

Bradford Bulls have tied down yet another one of their Championship squad to a full-time deal, with Joe Keyes penning a deal until the end of 2026.

The 30-year-old half-back joins Eliot Peposhi, Jamie Gill and Mitch Souter in recommitting his future to the Bulls, ahead of their promotion back to Super League.

‘There are a lot of parts to Joe’s game that I like’

Keyes rejoined the West Yorkshire outfit for a third spell at the start of the 2025 season, and made 24 appearances for the club. In that time, he also scored six tries and kicked four goals.

Across his previous two spells at Odsal, he notched a combined 63 appearances and scored 27 tries and 184 goals.

Commenting on the news, Keyes said: “I am really excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the next exciting chapter at the Bulls. I’ve enjoyed my time since being back and looking forward to building on that this coming season.”

Keyes also now features in an ever-growing half-back depth chart for the Bulls, with former Salford Red Devils ace Jayden Nikorima and ex-Castleford Tigers and Hull KR man Rowan Milnes also heading to the club for 2026.

“He will be pushing the likes of Jayden Nikorima and Rowan Milnes and Joe is a very competent player in his own right,” Bulls head coach, Kurt Haggerty, added.

“He’s been a very good Championship player; he’s dipped his toe in and out of Super League, which shows that he has the ability to play Super League.

“There are a lot of parts to Joe’s game that I like, and there are a lot of parts to his game that I think I can help him with. He’s a really good player to have in our squad.”

The London-native began his career with the Broncos in 2014, and has since had further spells at London Skolars, Hull KR, York Knights and Halifax Panthers.

He has also won 12 Test caps for Ireland and has represented the men in Green at two World Cups.

