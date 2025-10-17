Bradford Bulls make first Super League signing as ex-Hull KR star joins

Bradford Bulls have swooped for former Hull KR and Castleford Tigers half-back Rowan Milnes, in their first signing since their Super League return was confirmed yesterday (Thursday, 16th October).

The half-back, who came through the Bulls’ academy system, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the newly promoted side.

He is the latest star to join the club, following Leeds Rhinos star Andy Ackers in making the move to Odsal.

‘Ever since I left, I had the feeling I would end up back here one day’

After coming through the club’s youth ranks, Milnes made his senior debut against London Skolars in 2018 and made 20 appearances for the club in his first spell. In the time since, he has also had spells at Hull KR, Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils, and made 84 Super League appearances as a result.

Commenting on the move, Milnes said: “It’s exciting to be back, driving down here, it felt like I was back home – it’s a nice feeling, it’s a really exciting time to be joining, and I just cannot wait to get going now.

“I grew up as a four-year-old lad on the terraces with my family, and ever since I left, I had the feeling I would end up back here one day. Having watched the good things being done on and off the pitch, when the phone call came with the opportunity to come back, I grabbed it with both hands.

“Coming back, I cannot really put into words what it means. I’m passionate about this club and wanted to see it get back to Super League and hopefully we can have a good season. I watched the club for so many years, and pulling that shirt on for the first time was special. Now to be able to do it in Super League, it’s the stuff I’ve dreamed of.

“I worked with Kurt for a brief period at Salford, and I was really impressed with his knowledge and how he delivers his messages. When I got the phone call saying he wanted me to come and play for him, it gives me belief, and I want to make sure I repay his faith with my performances on the pitch.”

“I’ve been at a few clubs now and I’ve learnt a lot, it’s not all been plain sailing, but I feel like this is the right club to get the best out of me, and I haven’t shown my best yet. I’m still only 26, I’ve got loads of time, so hopefully I can have a long and fruitful career here.”

Bulls head coach, Kurt Haggerty, added: “One of Rowan’s biggest strengths is the way he manages a game. On plays 4 and 5 he is one of the best in the competition when he’s on it and with the style of rugby we want to play a controlling 7 is really important because we’re going to have to calm sets down to finish the way we want to.

“He’s a local lad who was desperate to come back and play for the Bulls in Super League. I worked with him at the back end of my time at Salford and got to see parts of his game I hadn’t seen and needed to see. He is also a fantastic young man, a really good bloke to have in the environment, and we’re really excited to have him.

“A big part of the conversation I had with him was that we feel there’s a lot more to Rowan, and hopefully I can help him unlock that with the style of rugby I want us to play. We certainly haven’t seen the best of Rowan Milnes yet.

“Hopefully, we can see a different side to him too; he’s a big boy who has a strong running game, and there are certain details within matches I think I can help him with.

“Part of our recruitment strategy has been identifying people from Bradford who have or can play Super League, and what I have found is the badge still has a lot of weight, there are a lot of people who want to play for Bradford in Super League.”

