Bradford Bulls coach Kurt Haggerty admits he may have no choice but to enter the loan market after the club suffered three more key injuries on Sunday.

The Bulls were well beaten at Leeds Rhinos in the final game of Rivals Round, losing 42-12 on another costly afternoon for Haggerty’s side in the end.

And it has come at a price, with yet more injuries leaving the Bulls threadbare ahead of next weekend’s daunting trip to defending champions Hull KR.

Bradford suffer more injuries

The Bulls lost half-back Jayden Nikorima shortly before half-time after his shoulder popped out, with Haggerty hinting at another spell on the sidelines for their most pivotal spine player.

Jack Ormondroyd eventually had to come off the field after attempting to play through the pain barrier with an ankle injury, while import forward Phoenix Steinwede has problems in multiple areas.

Haggerty admitted: “We’ve lost Jack Ormondroyd early in the game, Jayden’s shoulder popped out and Phoenix is struggling with his back and his hamstring. I’ve no idea until tomorrow about the severity of them. Jack hurt his ankle very early in the game and hobbled around as best as he could.”

The Bulls will not get Dan Russell back any time soon either. He is battling a gruesome eye problem which could lead to serious health issues if it gets any worse – meaning Bradford have to take their time with the Papua New Guinea international.

Haggerty said: “Dan needs a two-week rest but it’s a very strange injury so we’re trying to see a specialist to have a second opinion on it. But if the eye bleeds again it could be very serious so I’d rather err on the side of the caution rather than rush it.”

Will Bradford enter loan market?

Haggerty insists his priority is not to dip into the transfer market, with young players like Alfie Leake – who was 18th man here – preferred to get an opportunity rather than bring in players on one-week loan deals.

But he has conceded he may have no real choice if the injury verdict this week is as bad as it has been in recent weeks, leaving the Bulls without the capability to field a 17 against the Robins.

Haggerty admitted: “We could have gone and go two or three players this week but I’d rather stick with what we’ve got. Alfie Leake is close to playing and I’d rather see our own lads play. I’ll go home, have a beer and digest but really try my best to stay out of it (the transfer market). But if needs must and I have to do it to put 17 players out there, that’s what we might have to do.”

Haggerty also admitted experiences like the one at Headingley on Sunday will be formative and stand the Bulls in good stead for the years ahead.

He said: “For the stage we’re at I’d rather play Leeds every single week for the boys who are in there, kids who’ve never played Super League who don’t know what this level is like, they have to survive big moments in the games. That’ll really help them for next year.”