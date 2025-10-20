Bradford Bulls line up transfer swoop for Halifax Panthers star

Newly-promoted Super League side Bradford Bulls are eyeing up a move to bring Halifax Panthers forward Brandon Douglas to the club in 2026, Love Rugby League has learned.

The Bulls are in the process of a major rebuild ahead of their return to the top flight for the first time in over a decade. They are currently in talks with all their first team squad and external targets as they look to transition from a part-time outfit to a full-time one next year.

New head coach Kurt Haggerty admitted last week that he was looking for anywhere between 12 and 14 new faces in order to compete in Super League next year, as Bradford look to challenge on their return to the elite.

And Douglas is the latest player of interest for the Bulls. The forward was one of the standout players in the Championship in 2025, impressing for Kyle Eastmond’s Panthers as they finished inside the play-off places and came within a whisker of reaching the Grand Final, falling short to York in the semi-finals.

Douglas has been playing in the second tier for most of his career but may now get an opportunity at full-time rugby league with the Bulls, who are believed to be pursuing the front rower along with other clubs.

However, there is increasing confidence that Bradford could win the race to sign the forward and he will become the latest member of Haggerty’s squad.

Bradford have already confirmed Rowan Milnes’ return to the club, and a further flurry of deals are expected to be unveiled in the coming days. CEO Jason Hirst revealed last week that eight deals had already been agreed.

The likes of Salford centre Esan Marsters are also believed to be heading to Odsal in 2026 – and Douglas now looks set to get his shot at a full-time environment after impressing for Halifax this season.

His departure across West Yorkshire to the Panthers’ big rivals will come as a big blow for Halifax, however.