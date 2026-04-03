Rivalries will be renewed in Super League for the first time in over a decade on Friday as great foes Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos do battle at Odsal Stadium.

It is the first meeting between the pair in league action for 12 years, dating back to their last clash in 2014. Despite finishing second-bottom that season and being relegated, Bradford were actually the victors the last time there was a Super League game between the two, with the Bulls winning 20-14 at Headingley.

Here is the 17 that took to the field for Bradford that day – and where they are now..

Elliot Kear

Kear left Bradford when they were relegated to join London Broncos, where he would spend five seasons before returning back north. After returning to the Bulls as a part-time outfit in 2021, he began his career away from rugby as a firefighter – something he still does to this day.

Matty Blythe

Blythe would go on to play for the likes of Leigh and Rochdale after leaving Bradford – and he has a fascinating post-playing career, too. He now works in the security industry, protecting some of the biggest celebrities in the world such as Stormzy!

Adam Henry

Kiwi utility Henry remained with the Bulls in 2015 in the Championship, before signing for Albi in France He would then head back Down Under – but that’s all we know!

Joe Arundel

Arundel has only just retired from the professional game, having played for the likes of Featherstone, Wakefield and most recently Batley later in his career. He is now a qualified gas engineer post-playing in his native West Yorkshire.

Danny Williams

Having started his career with Leeds, Williams would remain with Bradford when they dropped down in the Championship until the end of the 2016 season. That, however, was the last time he would play professionally.

Lee Gaskell

One of a handful of men still playing in the current day – Gaskell is now at West Yorkshire side Hunslet in the Championship.

Luke Gale

Gale would go on to enjoy a fine career after leaving the Bulls, becoming an integral part of Castleford’s success under Daryl Powell before winning a Challenge Cup with hometown club Leeds. He is now on the coaching staff at Super League champions Hull KR.

Manase Manuokafoa

Prop Manuokafoa left Bradford in the wake of their relegation in 2014, signing for Widnes Vikings for the 2015 season. He had three years there before bringing the curtain down on his career with French side Albi. Manuokafoa is now back in his native Australia with his family.

Adam O’Brien

O’Brien is still playing in 2026: he is with Halifax Panthers after a long stint in Super League with the likes of Bradford and Huddersfield Giants.

Jamal Fakir

Former Catalans star Fakir returned to his native France after his one season in England with Bradford in 2014. Spells with Lezignan and Palau followed before he retired in 2020. We don’t know too much about where he is these days, though!

Tom Olbison

Olbison stayed with the Bulls until their financial demise in 2017, subsequently signing for Widnes Vikings and then Toronto Wolfpack. He retired in 2020 when the Wolfpack also went under, taking a job on the railways.

Jay Pitts

Another man still plying his trade at the highest level in the professional game today: Pitts is starring as part of Wakefield Trinity’s resurgence in Super League.

James Donaldson

Donaldson only called time on his career at the end of last season, having returned to where it all began at Odsal with Bradford following spells with the likes of Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos.

Adam Sidlow

Sidlow had a long and impressive career in Super League with a number of clubs including Leigh, Toronto Wolfpack and Salford Red Devils. Now retired after a spell in the Championship, Sidlow is beginning his coaching career with St Helens as part of the club’s scholarship staff.

Danny Addy

Addy stayed with Bradford through to 2016 before spells with Hull KR and Salford, among others. He is still in the Championship in 2026, back in West Yorkshire with Dewsbury Rams.

Alex Mellor

Mellor was a breakthrough prospect at Bradford in 2014 and he has gone on to fulfil his potential. He moved to Huddersfield Giants before a big transfer to Leeds Rhinos – and he is now an integral part of Castleford Tigers’ squad under Ryan Carr in 2026.

Dale Ferguson

Ferguson continued playing all the way through to the end of last season, bringing the curtain down on his career with Dewsbury Rams – a club he enjoyed a spell with as head coach, too.