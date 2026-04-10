Bradford Bulls launch Las Vegas move as three-way race emerges

Bradford Bulls are in the race to play in Las Vegas next year after making a formal expression of interest to be in Sin City next year.

Love Rugby League can reveal the Bulls are one of three clubs that have asked to be part of the process ahead of next year’s event, with Hull FC and St Helens, as expected, also entering the fray.

Hull FC and Saints have been the favourites to make the trip for almost a year, having being part of the process ahead of the 2026 event, which eventually featured Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos.

But the Bulls have now emerged as another potential option after throwing their hat in the ring to be in Sin City next year, following an encouraging start to life back in Super League.

On the field, Bradford have won three of their opening seven Super League games, leaving them just two points outside of the play-off spots, while on the field they have attracted an average of almost 11,000 in their opening home games at Odsal.

One of just five clubs to win the Super League, Bradford have won the competition four times, as well as five Challenge Cups. They won the World Club Challenge in 2002, 2004 and 2006.

All three clubs will now go through the process of having discussions with both Rugby League Commercial and the NRL to further understand the financial and logistical aspects of taking part in the event, before deciding whether to continue on the process. A final decision is expected to be made in May.

2027 will be Super League’s third year involved. Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves went in year one before the Robins and the Rhinos travelled to the States last year. Next year is yet to be determined, but it already appears to be down to three.