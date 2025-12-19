Bradford Bulls land surprise deal for Hull KR forward

Hull KR forward Leon Ruan has become the latest new name to join newly promoted Super League side Bradford Bulls.

Ruan has signed a one year loan deal at Odsal, but will then make the move permanent going into 2027 – marking the end of his time with the Super League champions.

The forward has spent time with Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC earlier in his career, as well as having a loan spell at Salford at the end of last season.

But he will now link up with Kurt Haggerty’s Bulls going into their return to Super League in 2026.

It’s a really exciting opportunity for me to show what I can do by bringing my energy and effort levels to push for a spot in the team. I just want to compete hard that is the main thing and try win everything I can, I want to put my best foot forward for the fans, the club and for myself.

“I know Eribe from last season, he competes hard and plays hard and knowing some of the guys from Salford too like Rowan Milnes, Esan Marsters and Jayden Nikorima, that will make my transition a bit easier too. There is a lot of quality in the team, so I am excited to get going and hopefully add to that and push for my spot in the team.

“Being at Hull KR, especially for the last year I have learned a lot in terms of competing and fitness and although I didn’t play too much I learned a lot about myself behind the scenes and how I want to act and impose myself. I am a completely different player to the last time I was at the Bulls and getting experience at other clubs has helped me move forward.”

Haggerty said: “I like the style of rugby Leon plays, he’s a big body who’s got good leg speed, he can break tackles and he also works really hard defensively. He fits the bill for what we’re looking for in a Bradford Bulls player and I am really excited to have him on board.

“He’s been at some very big clubs in Leeds and Hull KR so he knows what a winning environment looks like. To bring him in here and hopefully get him more game time than he’s had previously will only help him and help us as a team.

“Having spoken to him he knows the process he has to go through to get into our 17, but I see him as a back rower who can play in the middle so he adds versatility, he’s chomping at the bit to get going with the Bradford Bulls.”