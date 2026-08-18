Bradford Bulls have lost Ryan Sutton, with the forward set for a spell on the sidelines through injury.

Sutton suffered the injury in the win over former club Wigan Warriors and will now miss the game against Leigh Leopards on Friday night.

However, the positive for the Bulls is that Sutton is not for an extended spell on the sidelines, and could make a return to action when they play Toulouse Olympique next week.

“Ryan Sutton won’t play this week,” Kurt Haggerty confirmed. “He’s not got a fracture, but it’s pretty bad in regard to the ligament damage. Hopefully he’ll be back for Toulouse.”

However, there are plenty of other new issues for the Bulls after another costly weekend which has put even further strain on their squad. Luke Hooley suffered a late injury and is now a doubt, but there are other concerns too.

On Hooley, Haggerty said: “There’s nothing serious in the MCL. He’s 50-50 whether he plays this week, and Phoenix Steinwede will miss the game with a HIA.

“Waqa trained, and said his knee is okay. His back is a little bit stiff, but he did the full session. Joe (Keyes) hasn’t trained today, and will be touch and go whether he plays or not.

“Ebonn Scurr had his first day back today, and he’s been okay [from sickness] I can’t look past this week, but at the moment, we’ve probably got around 19 right now.”

Bradford’s defeat, coupled with Huddersfield’s win over Toulouse Olympique hours later, saw them move to the bottom of Super League with just four rounds of the season remaining, the first time they have been at the basement of the league all year.

They take on a Leigh said that knocked off table-topping Leeds Rhinos last week and has won six of their last seven Super League games, which has seen them move to within two points of third-place Warrington Wolves.

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