Bradford Bulls hold talks with Marc Sneyd over surprise move

Bradford Bulls have held talks with Marc Sneyd regarding a move to the club next season.

The veteran halfback is off-contract at the end of the season and it appears his long-term future lies away from Warrington Wolves, who are currently preferring young halfbacks Ewan Irwin and Leon Hayes, while they also have Brodie Croft arriving from Leeds Rhinos next year.

Sneyd offers a wealth of experience, with the 35-year-old closing in on 400 professional appearances. He won the Challenge Cup twice with Hull and is a three-time Lance Todd trophy winner, with Sean Long the only other player in history to achieve the same feat.

This year, he has made 10 appearances for Wire and while coach Sam Burgess insists he will make a first-team return once he overcomes a foot injury, his long-term future is much more unclear.

Sneyd joined Warrington in a mid-season switch from Salford Red Devils last year, with the club paying a £75,000 transfer fee. He initially partnered George Williams and almost masterminded a Challenge Cup Final victory over Hull KR last year.

Sneyd’s Bulls connection

He is well acquainted with Bradford head coach Kury Haggerty, having spent years together at Salford, where Haggerty was assistant coach to Paul Rowley. The Bulls are on the lookout for a halfback to partner Jayden Nikorima in the halves next season and have had several targets in mind.

One of them is Sneyd, and the two parties have held talks recently about a potential move to Odsal for the 2027 season.

He started his professional career at Salford, making 50 appearances for the club before spending a season with Castleford Tigers in 2014. His most successful spell came with Hull FC. In 176 appearances, he navigated them to back-to-back Challenge Cup victories under Lee Radford. After seven seasons, he returned to Salford, earned England honours in 2022 for the first time with two World Cup appearances, and helped the Reds to two play-off finishes. In 2024, he was shortlisted for Man of Steel.

Salford’s troubles saw him sold to Warrington midway through last season, and it appears another new club could be on the cards next season. Bradford have already made two signings for next year in Sam Eseh and Cam Scott. They are also in pursuit of hometown star John Bateman.