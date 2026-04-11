Bradford Bulls grant Ireland ace immediate release from contract

Bradford Bulls forward Ronan Michael has left the club with immediate effect.

The 25-year-old Ireland international has struggled for opportunities under Kurt Haggerty since the club secured promotion to Super League.

After heading out on loan, the Bulls have now released him from the final year of his contract in order for him to pursue a deal elsewhere.

“I’d like to thank all the Bulls supporters for the support you’ve shown me since day one, it’s been massively appreciated,” said Michael, who made 30 appearances for the Bulls.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent the club and for the memories made along the way.

“I wish my teammates, staff, fans and everyone connected with Bradford Bulls all the very best for the future.”

Bradford Bulls CEO Jason Hirst added: “After being an integral part of our 2025 Championship season, Ronan has found regular opportunities to play hard to come by since the start of the 2026 Super League season and as a result, we have mutually agreed to release him from the final year of his contract to seek opportunities elsewhere.

“Both personally and on behalf of our club, I would like to thank Ronan for his wholehearted contribution since joining the Bulls prior to the start of the 2025 season and wish him all the best moving forward.”

Michael is the second departure out of Odsal this week. Brandon Douglas headed to Halifax Panthers on a one-month loan earlier this week, having also struggled for game time after making his move to the club.

Bradford, who have expressed interest in making the trip to Las Vegas next year, are without a game this week after being knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Wigan Warriors. They are back in action next Saturday, when they make the trip across West Yorkshire to Wakefield Trinity.