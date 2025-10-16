Bradford Bulls’ first words as Super League return confirmed

Bradford Bulls chief executive Jason Hirst has expressed his delight at his side’s return to Super League and feels it will only make the club stronger moving forward.

The Bulls have secured a return to the top flight for the first time since their relegation in 2014 after finishing 10th in the IMG gradings, which comes after they applied for a place in the expanded 14-team competition last month. However, this grading will mean they do not need to worry ahead of tomorrow’s findings.

Bradford are now the highest-ranked B-grade club under the framework, boosting their score by 2.66 points in 2025. That jump also saw them leapfrog current Super League sides Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants in the IMG table.

Bradford Bulls Super League return confirmed

In an open letter, the Bulls CEO said: “We are obviously delighted to be ranked 10th in the IMG grading structure. To achieve the score we have is testament to the smart and hard work and investment of so many, many people.

“In my three and a half years as CEO and proud custodian of our great club, we have continually improved, year on year, which has always been our continuous aim and focus.

“Coincidentally, much of that time has coincided with IMG and the raising of standards.

“On the field, with three consecutive top three finishes and three consecutive play-off semi-final appearances, we, unquestionably, deserve to be one of the three clubs potentially being promoted to Super League from the Championship.

“Off the field, we are operating at a profit and have a great community reach, thanks to the outstanding work of our Bradford Bulls Foundation, in schools and with a whole raft of Community RL club partners across the district.

“Furthermore, we have improved our score across all five IMG pillars, except Fandom, which is only because of the increased digital thresholds. We run nine teams, including our Elite Academy, being the only non-Super League club to do so and our commercial revenue has grown significantly, year on year.

“Our social media reach is unparalleled in the part-time Betfred Championship and is the envy of many professional and semi-professional RL clubs and their fans.

“Whilst we accept that our ground isn’t the most modern, it meets minimum standards and we have made improvements in all ten areas of the Facilities pillar, as well as installing a big screen, LED advertising, a new Directors/Community box and an extended TV gantry in the last twelve months, alone.

“What’s more, our ground has held over 100,000 RL fans, which was a long-time world record and still a UK record, as well as 24,020 for a then record Super League attendance in 1999. Bartercard Odsal is an historic and iconic RL stadium which we utilise fully on matchdays with numerous fan engagement points, similar to other existing Super League clubs who also play at stadiums that aren’t the most modern.

“That doesn’t stop them being successful and it will not stop us, as we look to make further changes and improvements to our spiritual home.

“Our aim at the start of this season, just ended, was to gain promotion to Super League through our performance both on and off the field of play, as per the IMG grading structure. A structure that every professional and semi-professional RL club was and is aware of.

“We have done that, which is clear to see, for anyone who cares to look and consider with no preconceived ideas or agenda.

“We have done that quietly, without any fanfare or peacocking.

‘Super League will make us stronger and we will make Super League stronger’

“Our hardworking, local Shareholder group invested considerable money into our 1st Team squad alongside helping fund a whole series of off-field improvements.

“In short, we covered both bases and have been successful in both. That is why we are now returning to Super League as a full-time club.

“There is no other club outside of the existing twelve Super League clubs that is better equipped to join them. That is evidenced by our tenth placed IMG grading.

“Our club, in the Super League era alone, has won four Super League titles, three World Club Championships and two Challenge Cups.

“We remain one of only five clubs to win a Super League Grand Final.

“Furthermore, our huge travelling fanbase will bring colour and noise to our TV screens, as well continuing to bring much needed cash to other clubs’ coffers.

“We are ready to return to Super League and face and meet the numerous on and off-field challenges and opportunities that await us.

“Super League will make us stronger and we will make Super League stronger.

“Finally, on behalf of my fellow Directors and myself, I would like to offer a sincere and heartfelt thank you, to all our fans, football staff, non-football staff, Foundation, volunteers, sponsors, partners, local Community clubs and councillors for all your support in helping us realise our goal of a return to full-time Super League.

“We could not have done it without you all and we are so pleased and proud of you all!”

