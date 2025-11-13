Bradford Bulls have added further experience to their squad for their return to Super League after bringing in Papua New Guinea international Dan Russell on a one-year deal.

Russell becomes the latest player with top-level experience to arrive at Odsal ahead of the Bulls’ first campaign in the top flight for over a decade.

He spent just one year with the Wire, and made 19 appearances – with nine of those coming during a loan spell at Salford Red Devils in the latter half of the 2025 campaign.

But he will now relocate to West Yorkshire after joining Kurt Haggerty’s new-look Bulls.

Russell said: “From watching the Bulls in the Championship they already had a good side who played good footy and after seeing them get promoted, I wanted to stay in Super League and being given the chance to work with Kurt [Haggerty] again and the players he’s brought in made it an easy decision.

“I’m looking to bring some experience and versatility to the team in Super League, I can play back row and other positions I just want to be a real team player, cover where I can and we have a great group for the first year back which can make it a really special year.

“The history of this club in Super League was another reason why I jumped at the chance to join, it is an exciting time and an exciting chance to continue the history of the club and I am looking forward to getting there and making a mark in 2026.”

Russell is the latest player to sign for Bradford who worked with Haggerty at Salford before he departed the Red Devils. The Bulls coach admitted he was thrilled to bring in a ‘first class’ signing.

He said: “I worked with Dan in a short space of time at Salford at the back end of the year, it didn’t work out at Warrington but he is big, athletic and can ball play on the edges. He is a player I like, he is a first class human being who will fit the environment really well and he is someone who will be highly thought of in the group.

“I am really looking forward to helping him get to the next level in his game and be a consistent back row forward. There is a lot of Dan’s game that I like and there is a lot I think I can help him getting better with too and he knows his own improvement areas, I am excited to see what he can do.”

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Ranking every Super League club by new signings for 2026 with newly-promoted duo in top four

👉🏻 Predicting new-look England team for Rugby League World Cup with fresh halves pairing

👉🏻 Cameron Munster puts Super League clubs on red alert with transfer admission

👉🏻 Papua New Guinea offer England mid-season Test as coach backs idea

👉🏻 Former Hull KR star Matt Parcell makes shock playing return with new club in 2026