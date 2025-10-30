Bradford Bulls complete surprise deal for Hull FC forward

Bradford Bulls have further bolstered their squad for next season, with Hull FC forward Will Gardiner the latest recruit to sign for the club.

The 24-year-old forward follows Andy Ackers, Rowan Milnes, Ethan Ryan, Jayden Nikorima, Eribe Doro and Loghan Lewis in heading to Odsal next year, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Bulls.

‘I am only young, but I am really hungry’

The Hull-native made his senior debut for the Airlie Birds in 2022, and tallied 32 appearances for the club across all competitions. In that time, he also scored one try.

He also has decent Championship experience under his belt, featuring for both Doncaster and Featherstone Rovers on loan in 2025.

Commenting on joining the newly promoted side, Gardiner said: “I’m buzzing to have signed at this great club, I can’t wait to pull the jersey on and get in front of the fans, they are a really loyal group. It’s obviously a massive club with a rich history and a loyal fan base, and that really attracted me to the Bulls.

“After having a chat with Kurt and hearing the way he wants to play with the group of players we are building, it really suits me and my game.

“I like to think I am a hard-working player and I’ll do the tough stuff that is needed. I like to think I can bring a physicality to the team and play big minutes. I still have loads to improve on. I am only young, but I am really hungry. I want to play first-team rugby, and I can’t wait to bring my style to the Bulls.

“I had a tough year last year at Hull with injuries, so I think moving into a new environment will help me put my best foot forward in my career, and I think the Bulls will be the place to do that.

“Everyone knows what the Bulls have brought in the past, hopefully we can replicate some of the times its had before. It is a really exciting time for me, the fans and everyone who supports the club.

Also commenting, Bradford Bulls head coach, Kurt Haggerty, added: “Will has very much gone under the radar at Hull. He’s had a pretty good year, he’s big, he’s English and he’s a young front-rower who has got a lot of potential.

“There’s a lot of work I think we can do with him and I think there’s a potentially very good Super League player in there.”

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 England name 19-man squad for second Ashes Test with three changes and huge Jack Welsby call made

👉🏻 England star played at Wembley with horrific facial injury as shock surgery revealed

👉🏻 Jake Wardle’s bold Ashes statement as passionate vow made ahead of second Test

👉🏻 The 105 Super League players set to hit open market for 2027 as November 1 deadline nears