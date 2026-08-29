Bradford Bulls remain bottom of Super League after defeat to Toulouse Olympique on Saturday – but they put up a courageous showing in the south of France.

Kurt Haggerty’s depleted side were in danger of being blown away early on before fighting back to reduce the deficit to just four points going into the final ten minutes. However, Mathieu Jussaume’s late try proved to be the pivotal moment before Romeo Tropis scored in the last two minutes.

With huge injury issues, the Bulls now face an uphill battle to ensure they do not finish last in their first season back in Super League – even if it is immaterial in terms of the consequence.

Their recruitment is underway for 2027 – but there are some big things the club need to address..

Back Kurt Haggerty long-term

There is, to be clear, no suggestion Bradford are thinking of doing anything different. The Bulls hierarchy have clear confidence in Haggerty – and it’s imperative they continue to do that and back him to deliver in the long-term.

There have been a heap of things go against the Bulls this year, which we’ll get onto shortly, which haven’t helped his first season as a head coach. You only have to look back at the start of the season before their big injury issues hit, when they ran some of Super League’s better side close – as well as claiming some scalps at Odsal.

Haggerty’s Bulls have also been hugely entertaining to watch, and with the signings on their way for 2027, he’s definitely the right man to continue this journey with Bradford.

It’s perhaps understandable finishing last, especially behind two teams who were on half the central funding they were. But Bradford have to give Haggerty the chance to grow with the club. He’s a talented coach with huge potential.

Get Ryan Sutton some proper help

They are on their way to addressing that with the likes of Sam Eseh heading to Bradford. But the Bulls need much more than that as it stands to help out their one true talismanic forward.

Sutton shouldn’t have even been out there on Saturday night. He is playing tough – and he didn’t just play tough, he played almost the entire game in energy-sapping conditions.

He has proven to be one of the standout middles in Super League in 2026, which is perhaps even more impressive given how he’s playing in a pack that isn’t really up to Super League standard across the board right now.

The Bulls have to target big middles who can rack up big minutes to help Sutton out. It may even take his game to the next level. He’s been one of the real positives of a difficult year.

Strengthen off-field and address the root cause of their issues

The Bulls are transitioning from a part-time outfit in 2025 to a full-time one in 2026, so it’s perhaps likely that there are going to be some growing pains to such a move.

But injuries have been too big an issue too often to be just mere bad luck. The Bulls have clearly noticed that and have started to address it, with Andrew Dixon coming in as the head of performance in 2027.

There will likely be more changes off-field, which tells you everything you need to know about what Bradford need to address. They have to work out why they are getting so many injuries, to give Haggerty and the playing group they are putting together a fighting chance.

As mentioned, it’s happened too much to be a mere coincidence. Bradford have to get stronger on the field – but they also have to get stronger off it.