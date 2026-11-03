Bradford Bulls are working on a deal to sign Hull FC forward James Bell, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The Bulls have held negotiations with the Black and Whites over a potential move for the New Zealand-born forward, with the clubs believed to have reached an agreement on the terms that will allow the deal to go ahead.

Now it is on the Bulls to agree terms with Bell, at which point a deal can be finalised. At least one other Super League club is understood to have interest in signing the 32-year-old, but the Bulls are in pole position as it stands.

Bradford’s latest recruitment move

The Bulls are continuing to explore ways of strengthening their squad after finishing bottom last year, with some key additions still needed.

Bell is one of those players. He has only had one season at the MKM Stadium after joining the club from St Helens on a multi-year deal, but has now been allowed to expore his options.

Boasting Super League experience, Bell has been in the Northern Hemisphere since joining Toulouse Olympique in 2020. He has subsequently played for Leigh, St Helens and Hull, making 112 appearances in Super League so far. He was part of the Saints side that won the Grand Final in 2022 and the World Club Challenge in 2023.

He joined the Black and Whites last season, making 18 appearances, but now appears set for the latest move in his career.

Bell provides versatility, capable of playing at loose forward, hooker or the back-row. That will provide Bradford with plenty of options in areas they need them, particularly at hooker where they only really have Andy Ackers as it stands.

Bell also has past links to head coach Kurt Haggerty, having worked together while Haggerty was coaching at Leigh.

Bulls still working on Aidan Sezer

Bell could yet be joined at Odsal by Aidan Sezer, who Bradford are keen on signing to be their controlling halfback next season.

Discussions hit a snag and remain at a stalemate as all parties can not reach an agreement that works for everyone, and that has seen Bradford start to ponder other options in their quest to sign a new playmaker.

But discussions are still active, witn a deal not completely dead in the water just yet.