Bradford Bulls boss Kurt Haggerty has kept the door ajar for potential new recruits over the course of the 2026 season, but admits his priority is with the currently assembled squad.

The West Yorkshire outfit have already overseen a major squad overhaul ahead of their return to Super League, with 16 new recruits through the door and 14 of their 2025 squad heading to pastures new as well, but that might not be the end of their recruitment drive just yet.

‘If there’s room for some movement, then we’re willing to strike’

Recruitment is always a key priority for any club in the top flight, let alone for a newly-promoted side, and the Bulls have gone about it pretty well all told.

Andy Ackers, Rowan Milnes, Ethan Ryan, Jayden Nikorima, Eribe Doro, Loghan Lewis, Ed Chamberlain, Dan Russell, Joe Mellor, Esan Marsters and Leon Ruan all boast Super League experience, while Ryan Sutton also spent an extended period of time in the NRL, fresh from winning two Super League Grand Finals with Wigan Warriors.

Around that, too, the likes of Caleb Aekins and Brandon Douglas have also been consistent performers in the Championship for a number of years, alongside a large cohort of their 2025 squad as well.

But, despite some smart pieces of business, Haggerty admits there could be some further additions later down the line.

“We’re always looking, we’re always looking,” he said.

“We’re pretty settled on our squad, but if there’s room for some movement, then we’re willing to strike.”

Should he be looking to ‘strike’ a deal, there are still some decent options available, with Ash Goulding, Alec Tuitavake and Ethan Clark-Wood among the names let go by Super League sides, but the boss also detailed his immediate priority will be seeing how his team perform in the early stages of the season before going back into the market.

“We’re pretty happy with the squad,” Haggerty said. “We know we’ve got a lot of work to do and a journey to go on, but ultimately, there’s nothing specific we’re looking at.

“I’d like to give the lads who are here now a shot and go from there.”

