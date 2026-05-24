Bradford Bulls boss Kurt Haggerty questioned some key decisions after Bradford Bulls’ defeat to Warrington Wolves.

Bradford lost 26-12 at the impressive Wire, struggling to match Sam Burgess’ side but staying in the battle for prolonged periods.

Ultimately it wasn’t enough for Haggerty’s side, though he expressed bemusement at two first-half calls, one which saw Chris Atkin green carded after dislocating his finger, and then the decision to disallow a Connor Wynne try just before the break which would have moved the Bulls to within one score.

“I thought we went down to 12 and went down to 11 with the green card in a very bizarre situation,” Haggerty told Sky Sports. “I thought that’s when we conceded our points but ultimately the effort and the determination off the back of it to keep working to stay in the game is pretty incredible for that and I think it’s just a sign of the group that we have.

“Chris had dislocated his finger. The medical department have come on to fix his finger. I’m pretty sure the referee had seen that it was dislocated but still gave him a green card. So he’s shown that he’s genuinely injured so I’m not too sure.”

On the decision to disallow Wynne’s try, which was ruled out after a contest from a cross-field kick, Haggerty added: “Again I think it was a pretty tough decision, a difficult decision.

“I think it shows where the group is at in regards to, we had to defend for pretty much 25 minutes in the first half but still went into the half and potentially just beat the score behind so it shows the resilience that we have as a team. We don’t always get it right but ultimately the resilience, determination and the effort, it’s always there.”

Ultimately, the Bulls were down 14-0 down in no time and that was their undoing. But it did not detract too much from a big week from the club that saw them announced as one of the two clubs that will take to Las Vegas next year.

“We’ve got the Vegas announcement, there’s a lot of good things going on in the background but I’m also very careful as well because there’s going to be a lot of change at the club and people will move on, people will come so I want to be respectful to the people that are here and now and not focus too much on what’s happening moving down the line.

“Ultimately we had 14 players out today but we still don’t want to accept mediocrity. Whether you’ve played five Super League games or 150, you go out there and you work hard because you’re a Bradford Bulls player.”