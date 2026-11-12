Bradford Bulls’ Aidan Sezer transfer pursuit hits new snag

Bradford Bulls remain in pursuit of a deal to sign Hull FC half-back Aidan Sezer for 2027 – but their business elsewhere has now provided them with a new obstacle to clear.

Kurt Haggerty’s side are on the lookout for a new half-back and have identified Sezer as a top priority. However, talks have reached somewhat of an impasse as it stands, with Sezer having to negotiate a release from the final year of his contract with the Black and Whites.

But now, Bradford have another situation to deal with – their overseas quota.

Bradford’s fresh Aidan Sezer issue

With James Bell’s arrival at Odsal earlier this week, it now means Bradford join a heap of other Super League clubs to have the maximum ten overseas quota players under contract for next year.

Some clubs actually have more than ten, but for Bradford, just being at the limit is a problem within itself – because if they want to make further signings, they do have to move someone on.

The question is: who?

Of their existing ten, there are three we can automatically rule out of the equation: new signings Bell, Lachlan Walmsley and Ligi Sao. Had Super League clubs pushed through a purported change to allow players that claim British residency to come off the overseas quota then someone like Walmsley – who has just done five years in England – may have been an option for them.

But alas, they are not able to use that loophole.

So that means it is effectively a one from seven situation – and even then, there are players within that group who Bradford will have no intention of losing. Jayden Nikorima will be right at the top one would suspect, given how they are already looking for a half-back as it is. Releasing one – their best one, too – to create room for another does not solve the problem at hand. So he’s safe.

The form of Waqa Blake throughout 2026 would indicate he is a serious part of Haggerty’s plans next year, while Zac Fulton remains crucial to the Bulls after a fine first season as a Super League player.

Bradford have recruited Nathan Connell for a fullback option but one would assume Caleb Aekins is still very much first-choice. Injuries didn’t help his first season at Odsal, but Cook Islands international Esan Marsters is probably still in their first 17 somewhere – though Cam Scott’s arrival does mean Blake and Marsters are potentially competing for the same spot.

Which leaves two players. One is winger Jayden Okunbor, who was restricted to just nine games last season and is heading into the final year of his deal at Odsal. The other is prop Loghan Lewis, who made 16 Super League appearances but is still only 23, and has youth very much on his side.

Whoever it is, someone will have to step aside if the Bulls want to continue to pursue Sezer.

Bradford Bulls quota players for 2027

New signings: Lachlan Walmsley, Ligi Sao, James Bell.

Existing players from 2026: Caleb Aekins, Zac Fulton, Loghan Lewis, Esan Marsters, Waqa Blake, Jayden Okunbor, Jayden Nikorima.

Who should make way to clear the path for Sezer?