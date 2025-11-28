Bradford Bulls add veteran utility to 2026 Super League squad

Bradford Bulls have further strengthened their squad for the 2026 Super League season with the addition of Salford Red Devils utility Joe Mellor.

Mellor becomes the Bulls’ 14th new signing after agreeing a one-year deal at Odsal, becoming the latest Salford player to link up with new coach Kurt Haggerty once again in the process.

The former Widnes Vikings man will add depth to the Bulls across a number of positions, having spent the last two years with the Red Devils.

He said: “It’s good to be here, it’s a really exciting time, with the squad that has been put together it is nice to know a lot of the lads already here and I am looking forward to getting to know everyone.

“It’s exciting times for the whole club, it’s exciting to be back in Super League and I wanted to stay in Super League as I still feel I have got a lot to offer.

“Kurt being here was a massive draw, he knows how I like to play and I know the style of rugby he wants to play and having so many players familiar with him and his brand of rugby will certainly help.

“For the lads making the step up it is a big step up to go from training 2/3 times a week and working to training full time, the lads have been talking about the intensity of training and the wrestle sessions but the step up is what was needed to get ready for Super League.

“On a personal level I just go about my business I am not a shouter, I train hard and try lead by example and if people follow me that’s good but I won’t be rallying everyone I just do what I do and see where it takes me.

“Everyone is working towards that first game, having now seen the fixtures we are away from home first and then we have couple of games after at home which will be massive for the fans to turn up knowing we’re back in Super League it is really exciting.”

Haggerty admitted Mellor’s arrival was a massive deal for the Bulls’ plans as they return to the top flight.

“I’ve worked with Joe at nearly every club I’ve been to and I’ve pushed to get him at every club I’ve been to because he understands the style of play I want,” he said.

“He is a fantastic person, the ultimate competitor and a very good, established Super League player. He can play in multiple positions and he knows my style, he is almost a Mr Fix It who can play 6, 7 or 9, you could put him at full-back and he’ll do a first class job.”