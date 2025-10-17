Bradford Bulls look set to bring in North Wales Crusaders’ title-winning coach Carl Forster as part of their backroom staff for their return to Super League.

Forster left the Crusaders last month in the wake of their third-tier triumph, with the club saying at the time that he was taking up a full-time opportunity with a Super League club.

And Love Rugby League understands that club could well be set to be the Bulls, with Forster linking up with Bradford as one of Kurt Haggerty’s assistant coaches.

The Bulls are in the process of overhauling their squad on the field for their return to the top flight, but also their backroom staff, too. Forster will be one of a number of new faces that arrives as the Bulls go back to being a full-time operation in 2026 for the first time in a decade.

Despite only being 33, Forster has a wealth of experience as a head coach in the lower leagues and is regarded as one of the most promising coaches in the British game.

He began his career in the dugout while still playing, leading Whitehaven for two seasons in 2017 and 2018. He won 59 of his 71 matches in charge.

Forster then had a short stint as player-coach of Rochdale Hornets before focussing on playing once again. However, he then took up the coaching position at North Wales in time for the 2023 season. He led them to the League 1 title this season, but has now left for Odsal.

At the time of his exit, Forster said: “I’d like to thank everyone at North Wales Crusaders for the last three years.

“It’s been a privilege to be your coach. The route to the play-off final in 2023 and getting our hands on the title this year will stay with me forever. To the fans, thank you for sticking with myself and the team throughout the tough times to see the good times.”