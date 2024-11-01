Bradford Bulls have certainly created plenty of headlines this week – with the announcement that Brian Noble is to return as head coach for a second spell in charge at Odsal.

And Noble appears to be assembling a squad that could potentially take the Championship by storm.

The latest speculation is that the Bulls are closing in on a deal to sign former St Helens centre Waqa Blake for 2025 – and he would add to a star-studded line-up filled with big names and big talent.

Here’s how the Bulls could shape up for 2025 under Noble as things stand..

1.⁠ ⁠Tom Holmes

While there’s depth and options across Bradford’s squad so far, one thing that seems certain is the man who will be at fullback.

Holmes’ return midway through this year gave the Bulls a huge boost and he will be integral to their plans to try and win the Championship in 2025.

2.⁠ ⁠Guy Armitage

The first of a handful of new recruits on the wing, with former London Broncos and Toulouse man Guy Armitage taking a position on one side of the three-quarter line.

Armitage has competition from Jayden Okunbor, who was a regular presence on the wing in 2024 – but he is a proven try-scorer at this level and will surely make the 17.

3.⁠ ⁠Kieran Gill

While there’s plenty of turnover at Odsal this winter, one fairly consistent presence for the club in recent years has been Gill in the centres. Don’t expect that to change going into 2025.

4.⁠ ⁠Waqa Blake

The man of the moment. Reports have suggested that Bradford are eyeing up an ambitious swoop for the former St Helens centre – in what would represent an enormous coup for the club and the Championship, despite an indifferent season in Super League with the Saints in 2024.

5.⁠ ⁠Jorge Taufua

The Bulls announced this week that former Wakefield winger Taufua would be extending his stay with the Odsal club going into 2025 and again, although there’s competition on the wings, Taufua should get a starting spot.

6.⁠ ⁠Jordan Lilley

He’s been the heartbeat of Bradford’s side for a good few years now and though James Meadows is joining from London Broncos, you would expect the Bulls’ 17 to feature Lilley somewhere.

7.⁠ ⁠Joe Keyes

Keyes represents somewhat of a coup having joined from Halifax Panthers. A proven player at Championship level and one of the standout half-backs in the competition, he is another new signing that Bulls fans should be incredibly excited about.

READ NEXT: Departing St Helens star makes surprise retirement call after Super League exit

8.⁠ ⁠Michael Lawrence

The Bulls’ captain will be at the heart of their pack in 2025 once again.

9.⁠ ⁠Mitch Souter

A hooker with huge potential and who took the Championship by storm in 2024, Bradford retained Souter’s services despite interest from several Super League clubs.

He has the capabilities to become one of the best players outside Super League next season.

10.⁠ ⁠Emmanuel Waine

Another huge and impressive capture for the Bulls, Papua New Guinea forward Waine’s decision to switch London for Bradford is a real coup for Noble. He caught the eye in Super League: so expect him to go really, really well in the Championship.

11.⁠ ⁠Matty Gee

Another new signing, this time joining from Halifax Panthers, Gee brings with him proven Championship experience and will add to an eye-catching pack.

READ NEXT: Hull FC winless and Warrington TOP in Super League table of away results only in 2024

12.⁠ ⁠Keven Appo

The man Bradford fans call ‘King Kev’ is another who is being watched by Super League clubs – and it’s not difficult to see why. The Bulls will hope Appo stays with them until they return to the top-flight themselves.

13.⁠ ⁠James Donaldson

Perhaps Bradford’s most significant signing of the lot. Though he isn’t a big name in comparison to the likes of Blake, Donaldson is surely far too good to be playing in the Championship – and you would expect him to prove it in 2025 when he begins his second stint as a Bulls player.

Subs: Daniel Smith, Logan Bayliss-Brow, James Meadows, Franklin Pele

READ NEXT: Super League fixtures release date for 2025 confirmed as key dates emerge